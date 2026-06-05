Explaining the wild theory of why all powerful men get the same bruises under their eyes

5 hours ago

Right now there’s a bizarre theory going around Twitter, or X, about famous and powerful men all getting the same bruises under their eyes. It’s all a bit wild.

People have shared photos of the former Pope Francis and Elon Musk, both with clear shiners under their eyes. They both got similarly dark and purple bruises, in the same place on their faces. And of course, the internet has run away with what it could mean, and the theories are going viral.

One particularly wild tweet placed the celebs in “The Black Eye Club” and said it’s a “Vril Lizard Reptilian droning process” and an “Illuminati ritual, symbolic of the all-seeing eye, a.k.a. soul scalping.” The tweet attached pictures of celebs and famous figures such as the disgraced former Prince Andrew, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber – all with bruised eyes.

In short, the “Vril Lizard Reptilian droning process” is a concept originating from internet conspiracy theories and alternative sci-fi lore. It is tied to the idea that subterranean, shapeshifting reptilian aliens (often referred to as “Vril lizards” or “Draconians”) rule the world by replacing humans. Yeah, that.

Hey @grok what really causes those unusual black eyes seen on famous people often? pic.twitter.com/PPHnxcCHAc — fariderh🤍⚘️ (@Fariderh__) May 25, 2026

Ok, so what’s really going on with all these powerful men getting bruises under their eyes?

I hate to spoil the fun, but pretty much every bruise these celebs have had have been explained as from very normal circumstances. The most viral examples being used are the former Pope Francis and Elon Musk.

As explained under most of the Twitter threads: “Those ‘unusual black eyes’ are just regular bruises (periorbital hematomas) from minor trauma, blood leaking under thin skin around the eye.

“Pope Francis got his in 2017 by hitting his head on the Popemobile during a sudden stop in Colombia. Elon’s recent one came from horsing around with his five-year-old son, who landed a punch while they were playing. Famous people have accidents, fights, falls, or rough play like anyone else—the photos just get more attention. No deeper mystery.”

Sorry!

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