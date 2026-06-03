I feel dumb for only just realising the four obvious reasons toilet doors have gaps at the bottom

4 hours ago

Welcome to another school day on Twitter. This time we’re learning why there are gaps at the bottom of toilet doors, when you’re in a public bathroom. Every day, questions like this are going viral.

People have asked what the gaps on toilet seats are there for, what the holes in car doors actually do, and did you know why some cars have an extra mirror attached to the back? I didn’t.

Anyway, back to today’s lesson. The tweet going viral today shared a picture of a public bathroom, and said: “Why is there spacing in the washroom?”. The picture pointed to the gap underneath the toilet stall. I can’t say I’d even thought twice about this before, but now I need to know.

Hey @grok why is there spacing in the washroom ? pic.twitter.com/AdJjgH5g1K — Amu (@heyyamu) May 29, 2026

Why are there gaps at the bottom of toilet doors in public bathrooms?

The gaps under public bathroom toilet doors aren’t just a random choice, they are there on purpose. They have four main, functional purposes: Cleaning, safety, ventilation and practical design.

For cleaning, it is easy to mop and clean the floors underneath the doors, without having to lift anything. Public bathrooms are already filthy at the best of times, so imagine if there were huge doors to clean around in every single toilet stall? There would be bits missed all over the place!

From a safety point of views, the space makes it really easy to see if there is someone inside the stall, who might need help or be in a medical emergency. The gaps also help ventilate toilets, so there is better airflow, reducing odour and moisture. Maybe the less said about that the better.

Finally, from a practical design perspective, it is literally just cheaper to install this type of door, they fit sloped floors for drainage, and meet accessibility rules.

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