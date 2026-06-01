Most people will spend their entire lives with no idea what this tiny hole in a car door is for

4 hours ago

We’re in a brainrot, random questions going viral on Twitter, or X, kind of era. Today, it’s all about a tiny hole that can be found in a car door.

People have asked what the gaps on toilet seats are there for, and there have been a few car-related question times already, too. Did you know what the dots on a windscreen are for? Or why some cars have an extra mirror attached to the back? I didn’t.

Well, this time there’s an even bigger question. According to a translated tweet going around: “Most people spend their entire lives without knowing what this little hole in car doors is for.” So now, I can’t go another minute without being told the answer.

Çoğu insan, araba kapılarında ki bu küçük deliğin ne işe yaradığını bilmeden bir ömür geçirir. pic.twitter.com/vzhznHy6l4 — Seyir. (@seyirnotlari) June 1, 2026

What is the tiny hole in a car door for?

Right, let’s get to it. It turns out that hole is one of many hidden around on car doors, and they all play a very important role. They are for drainage.

Car door drain holes are mostly found located along the bottom edge of the door. These small openings allow water that enters the door (from things such as rain or washing the car) to drain out. Therefore, they prevent rust and electrical damage to components such as window mechanisms. In some cars, you’ll typically find around two or three drain holes per door.

You should actually be checking these holes regularly. You need to make sure they are clear and clean, so the car’s drainage system is fully functioning. They should be kept clear of debris to ensure proper drainage. Some vehicles have small rubber plugs inserted into these holes, while others are left open.

So, if you’re a car owner sat here with no idea they even existed, go out and check on them!

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