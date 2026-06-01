The Tab

Oh no! MAFS Australia golden couple Rhi and Jeff have heartbreakingly split up

There had been rumours for months

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Following months of rumours, it’s now been reported that MAFS Australia golden couple Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels have split up.

Rhi and Jeff met on the 2025 season of MAFS Australia, and were the love story of the show that year. They were super wholesome from start to finish of the experiment, and left still together.

However, the rumours they had now split first began in the last few weeks, when people noticed the pair had stopped posting together, and Rhi was sharing very meaningful posts about relationships. Reddit noticed the shift in their dynamic, with people posting they “must have split” and moved on from one another.

One of Rhi’s captions read: “Choosing relationships that feel calm and safe. Not confusing inconsistency or mixed signals for love.” Another said: “Learning to enjoy my own company. Not needing constant noise, plans or validation to feel okay.”

MAFS Australia couple Rhi and Jeff

via Channel Nine

A source has since told Daily Mail they’ve been “living apart for weeks” and their relationship had fizzled out due to a lack of effort. “Jeff was not putting in any effort with Rhi. They stopped going out on dates,” a friend told the publication. Jeff is now said to be moving to the UK alone, for work.

Just to rub salt in the wounds, it looks as though the pair have unfollowed each other on social media, and Rhi appears to have unliked a bunch of Jeff’s posts. They’ve also deleted their pictures together.

I really thought these two were endgame! Rhi and Jeff were the only couple from MAFS Australia 2025 who were matched by the experts to still be together, so now they have split, that season has a zero per cent success rate.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Stella and Filip from MAFS Australia 2026

In adorable interview after MAFS, Stella and Filip share updates about their life together now

I asked ChatGPT who the biggest MAFS Australia villain is, and it went so deep it’s brutal

MAFS Australia

Only one 2026 couple are together, but the overall MAFS Australia success rate is even more bleak

Latest

Manchester filming locations revealed in new rom-com Finding Emily

Alisa Pasha

The film acted as a ‘love letter’ to the city

‘It raises serious questions’: KCL academics condemn proposed Cranfield University merger

Raima Sharma

Some academics said they felt ‘blindsided’ by the decision

Everyone’s wondering why on earth suitcase linings have zips, and the answer’s so simple

Ellissa Bain

I feel stupid

hole in car door

Most people will spend their entire lives with no idea what this tiny hole in a car door is for

Hayley Soen

So now I simply have to know

Sydney Sweeney response Euphoria backlash

Sydney Sweeney’s tone-deaf response to the Euphoria backlash completely misses the point

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s actually ridiculous

I can’t keep up, so here are the SEVEN new features Spotify dropped this past month

Ellissa Bain

The app went crazy in May

King’s College London student detained in Israel claims he was ‘kicked and punched’ by forces

Leticia Alvarez

Hasnain Jafer described his experiences in Israeli custody as ‘harrowing’

There’s some tragic context to MAFS Australia couple Rhi and Jeff’s split and it’s so sad

Hayley Soen

Maybe they weren’t so wholesome after all

Alexa Demie Maddy nude scenes Euphoria

Alexa Demie reveals the shocking real reason she agreed to Maddy’s nude scenes on Euphoria

Suchismita Ghosh

She later realised she wasn’t comfortable

Eight reasons why Exeter’s Thomas Hardy Soc is trending this summer 

Emily Thackeray

This year, we’re bringing back low-rise jeans, photobooths, and 19th century poet and novelist Thomas Hardy 

University of Manchester student reports sexual harassment during medicine degree

Jessica Berry

Charlotte’s open letter to the university has received over 1,000 signatures

It’s a game changer, so here’s what the background noise feature does on your iPhone

Ellissa Bain

I had no idea this existed

Sam Levinson reveals the heartbreaking real reason Rue had to die in Euphoria season three ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He initially had a different ending in mind

Euphoria final scene character ends up

The real meaning behind Euphoria’s final scene, and where every major character ends up

Suchismita Ghosh

I still can’t believe they killed off *spoiler*

All the telltale evidence that KSI leaving the Sidemen is fake and he lost a bet

Ellissa Bain

People think it’s a forfeit for Arsenal losing

Tributes pour in for 21-year-old Glasgow Uni footballer who died reaching for ‘dropped phone’

Georgia French

Thomas Reynolds was described as a ‘kind soul’ and ‘true friend’ by teammates and the football community

‘Unsafe conditions’: Details as MAFS Australia hit by shock claims including ‘filming in showers’

Hayley Soen

This comes just days after s*xual misconduct claims about the UK show

We just found Dua Lipa’s eye-watering £430k wedding necklace and it’s a work of art

Ellissa Bain

It’s covered in 75 carats of diamonds

Oh no! MAFS Australia golden couple Rhi and Jeff have heartbreakingly split up

Hayley Soen

There had been rumours for months

Day trips you can take from Glasgow now exams are over

Piper Stewart

Thank god for the free bus travel