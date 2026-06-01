Oh no! MAFS Australia golden couple Rhi and Jeff have heartbreakingly split up

11 hours ago

Following months of rumours, it’s now been reported that MAFS Australia golden couple Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels have split up.

Rhi and Jeff met on the 2025 season of MAFS Australia, and were the love story of the show that year. They were super wholesome from start to finish of the experiment, and left still together.

However, the rumours they had now split first began in the last few weeks, when people noticed the pair had stopped posting together, and Rhi was sharing very meaningful posts about relationships. Reddit noticed the shift in their dynamic, with people posting they “must have split” and moved on from one another.

One of Rhi’s captions read: “Choosing relationships that feel calm and safe. Not confusing inconsistency or mixed signals for love.” Another said: “Learning to enjoy my own company. Not needing constant noise, plans or validation to feel okay.”

A source has since told Daily Mail they’ve been “living apart for weeks” and their relationship had fizzled out due to a lack of effort. “Jeff was not putting in any effort with Rhi. They stopped going out on dates,” a friend told the publication. Jeff is now said to be moving to the UK alone, for work.

Just to rub salt in the wounds, it looks as though the pair have unfollowed each other on social media, and Rhi appears to have unliked a bunch of Jeff’s posts. They’ve also deleted their pictures together.

I really thought these two were endgame! Rhi and Jeff were the only couple from MAFS Australia 2025 who were matched by the experts to still be together, so now they have split, that season has a zero per cent success rate.

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