Day trips you can take from Glasgow

6 hours ago

Summer is here at last! Say goodbye to your exam stress and hello to the summer sun (at least the solid two weeks of it that we get in the tropical paradise of Glasgow). After a drizzly winter and months hauled up in the library, I really cannot stress enough how important it is that we all get out into the wider world outwith campus. Do it for your mental health, do it to explore a bit of our gorgeous country and expand your cultural understanding, and most importantly; do it for the insta pics. You heard me, get out your dingy wee flat and touch some bloody grass. Here’s some recommendations!

Pollok Country Park

This is a must visit with sights including: The Burrell Collection, Pollok House, Old Stable Courtyard and Sawmill, walled gardens, highland cows and their babies! The vast woodlands, stone bridges, and gardens provide a safe haven for visitors and wildlife and cultivate extremely scenic walks. The park has free entry and a public shuttle bus service to aide visitors from 10am-6.15pm, linking from the entrance at Pollokshaws Road to Pollok House and the Burrell Collection. To add, there is an orienteering course, with maps which can be purchased at the manager’s office, 100 miles west of the Burrell entrance.

Pollok Country Park is located in Glasgow’s Southside, which favours from active public transport links. The nearest train station, Pollokshaws West, is a one-minute walk from the park’s main entrance at 2060 Pollokshaws Road. When leaving the train station, turn left to Pollokshaws Road, and walk until you see the park entrance on your left. Also benefitting from multiple bus routes, 3 of McGills’ buses feature as the most direct route from Glasgow City centre, taking only 18 minutes to arrive outside the entrance.

Culzean Castle

This place has over 40 buildings onsite, with secret follies, and a magnificent clifftop castle and ocean view! The woodland is dotted in benches and ruins lying beside an iconic beach, a swan pond, deer park and benefits from a children’s adventure area. For history buffs, there is an enormous collection of pistols and military swords and ancient centrepieces such as Robert Adam’s Oval Staircase. Visiting is free for National Trust members and only £1 for those with a Young Scot card!

There is no direct bus or train to Culzean Castle, however, taking the X77 bus to Ayr bus station from Buchanan (taking roughly 1 hour), and then the Stagecoach 60 to Glenside, you will arrive at Culzean Castle around 30 minutes later.

Kelburn Castle

This is the best free attraction (in my belief) Scotland has to offer! With a scenic view of the Isle of Bute and Firth of Clyde, and many gorgeous waterfalls and glens, Kelburn Castle (a 13th-century castle) and Estate is enamoured in colour. Delighting in an eccentric makeover cultivated by a team of Brazilian graffiti artists your eyes cannot rest! There is even a vast display of animals cared for on site, such as horses, goats, sheep, llamas, geese, ducks and chickens all within walking distance. With many yurts on offer and grounds to camp there is truly something for all! Their most popular attraction is the Secret Forest, a complex path of raised walkways within the woodlands with various surprises, including the Giant’s Castle and Fairy Village. There is also an Adventure ark and fortress-style Wild West Saloon for the kids, and a museum with memorabilia taken from a New Zealand of the past for the curious.

Their opening hours are Monday-Sunday 10-5, parking is accessible and pets are welcome with a £7 car fee. Upon entry for walkers a donation of £2 is suggested. To arrive from Glasgow, the quickest route is to take the train to Largs (roughly a £10, 1hr journey) and then a 10 minute bus (either the 585A or 585) to just outside the Estate!

Now for operated tours; a paid service to take the stress out of your hands!

Day tours around the country

Timberbush Tours offers a day tour from £48 to Loch Lomond, the Trossachs National Park, and Stirling Castle. Departing at 9:30 and returning at 6pm. For £63 you can visit Loch Ness, Glencoe and the Highlands, with option to take a boat cruise. Or, Glenfinnan, Fort William, and Glencoe for the same price. With the slightly cheaper alternative of £53 to explore the Kelpies, St Andrews, and Fife. Or Oban, Glencoe, and West Highland Castles. More expensive journeys are available to places such as the Isle of Skye for 3 or even 4 day tours!

DiscoverScotland, my personal recommendation, offers small groups with a maximum of 16 guests, in small comfortable coaches. One of their cheapest is the £47 Loch Lomond and Stirling Castle tour. Followed by the £53 tour of Kilmartin Glen, taking tourists to the Standing Stones and Achnabreck whilst hearing stories of ancient Scotland! Also at £53 is the Lochs, Glens, and castles tour of Oban, Glencoe, and the Western Highlands; featuring castles such as Kilchurn Castle.

Highland Explorer Tours offers visits to locations used in media such as Harry Potter and Outlander. Offering an Outlander Castles & Scottish countryside tour for £60, visiting Doune castle, Midhope castle, and the Lallybroch Royal Burgh of Falkland.

Rabbie’s (also offering other departures: Edinburgh, Inverness, London and Dublin) also provides a Outlander Adventure for £54 and supplies customers with personalised travel with a small group to ensure customer care is maintained throughout. For £50 they provide a tour of Burns Country, Culzean Castle, the Ayrshire Coast and Whitelee Windfarm; however, you can save £49 as a Young Scot by following the instructions provided above!

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