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Answered: Did Nikki like Bear before the curse in Obsession, and was she actually possessed?

It’s what we’ve all been wondering

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Psychological horror film Obsession leaves a lot to interpretation, but here are the concrete answers on whether Nikki liked Bear before the curse, and whether she was actually possessed.

Right, here’s whether Nikki was actually in love with Bear before the One Wish Willow

We spend Obsession viewing life from Bear’s perspective. He’s hopelessly in love with Nikki, who he’s grown up with. Just like for him, it’s unclear to us whether these feelings are reciprocated. Inde Navarrette, who plays Nikki, spoke at an Obsession Q&A event about why she believes Nikki feels.

via Focus Features

“Bear has no idea the way that Nikki actually feels about him. And of course, like me and [director Curry Barker] were doing character work of, ‘Where am I coming from?’ because I’m playing the character, playing that kind of double-edged sword, playing what Bear would perceive, but also, at the same time, playing what she would naturally feel,” the actress explained.

She continued: “So I think, speaking as the woman who played Nikki, I think that Nikki did have a crush on him, because he’s a good guy. In the beginning, it’s not Ian that she has been hooking up with. She talks about the difference between love and romance and how she doesn’t wanna be stuck anymore.”

“If you want to know what I think is in Nikki’s mind. I think that she did have some feelings for him.”

But was Nikki actually possessed? Not exactly

There are many scenes in Obsession that make it seem as though Nikki is possessed by another entity. From the second Bear makes his cursed wish, Nikki has moments where she “snaps out” of it. Like the first time they kiss, or at the party where she literally screams, “it’s not me, it’s not me!”

via Foucs Features

The most damming part of the evidence for Nikki being possessed is probably the scene where the “real” Nikki speaks to Bear. While she’s supposed to be asleep, the “real” Nikki begs for Bea to kill her, saying “she’s asleep”. Who is this she?

Well, Inde also cleared up the speculation around this in an interview with  CinemaBlend.

It’s not demonic, I wanna emphasise that… Curry really nipped that in the bud at the very beginning of the process. It was not demonic, it wasn’t a possession. It was a wish. And it was kind of like, for her, it was almost like this draw to him. I have this like veil that’s over everything while the other Nikki is inside kind of peeping through that sheer material. But yeah, it was never anything of that sort.

There are so many fun theoires about Obsession, and it’s clear bothy Curry and Inde want viewers to leave a few things up to interpretation, but these are the official answers for some of the film’s top questions.

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Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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