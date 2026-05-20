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Obsession director Curry Barker reveals the one hidden detail everyone missed from film

Now I need a rewatch

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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There are so many easter eggs and hidden details in Obsession, but director Curry Barker has revealed that there’s one detail viewers haven’t noticed yet.

Obsession came out last Friday, and it’s completely taken over my feed. The horror film is the feature debut of 26-year-old Curry Baker, who got his start from YouTube skits. It follows the relationship between Nikki and Bear, which takes a dark turn after a supernatural twist goes wrong.

The horror of Obsession creeps in throughout the film, so there are lots of easter eggs to catch on a second viewing. Elements like the time on the clock, strange figures in the background, and the costumes the characters wear take on deeper meaning once you understand the full story.

But there’s one subtle thing Curry said many people have missed. He broke it down for us in an interview with FilmTok creator Maddi Lou.

“Whenever you make a wish with the One Wish Willow, it makes a jingle,” he pointed out. “Well, every time Bear tries to make a wish after he’s already made the wish, the jingle is different, but nobody has ever noticed, nobody has told me that they noticed. ”

The director continued: “But then, when you hear Nikki break it when he’s in the bathroom, it’s that original jingle.”

This small change shows just how much detail is strung into every scene in this film. Curry Barker is clearly a very talented director, and more films from him are coming soon.

“I could see diving into any sort of genre, really,” he said in an interview with IndieWire. “I don’t want to put myself in a box, but I also really enjoy horror, and I love the commercialness of it. I want to make movies that I would be excited to go see at the theatre. That just happens to be what I’m excited to go see right now.”

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Featured image via Universal Pictures

More on: Film Horror Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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