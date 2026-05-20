Zara McDermott is fuming about ‘completely innocent’ photos of her ‘cheating’ with Joey Essex

6 hours ago

It would seem that Zara McDermott has seen the photos of her and Joey Essex that are doing the rounds right now, and she’s less than happy with the conversation they have caused.

In the last few days, pictures of Zara McDermott and Joey Essex have been posted pretty much everywhere, with people claiming they show her “cheating” on her One Direction boyfriend, Louis Tomlinson. What they really show are two people outside a TV studio, and the “cheating” claims are baseless.

The allegations started when a TikTok account called The Laughing Donkeys UK posted photos of what appears to be Zara and Joey leaving a wrap party for the finale of Cooking With The Stars this week, a cooking reality show they are both on.

In the pictures, it looked as though the pair were hugging, and Joey then kissed Zara on the cheek. Very platonically. Now, it would seem Zara has seen the photos, and isn’t pleased with the conversation they have started.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott)

The pair in fact became friends after filming Cooking With The Stars, and the photos show them leaving Versa Studios in Acton, London. A source close to Joey told The Sun: “Zara and Joey grew close during filming and have become good friends. They got on really well but it’s all very innocent. There’s nothing romantic there between them.”

It’s Zara who has got most of the backlash here, with people saying because she once cheated on Sam Thompson, she must be doing it again. She cheated on Sam with a music boss while filming for Celebrity X Factor.

However, a source close to her has said this means nothing now, and has no relevance. “What happened on Celebrity X Factor was seven years ago when Zara was in her very early 20s,” they said.

“She’s a different person now and doesn’t deserve to have this constantly dragged back up. She’s head over heels in love with Louis and they’re totally committed to each other.”

Well, that’s that one then.

The Tab has previously reached out to representatives for Zara McDermott and Joey Essex for comment.

Featured image via Instagram @joeyessex and @zara_mcdermott. For all the latest reality TV news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.