What’s going on with Zara McDermott and Joey Essex, as baseless ‘cheating’ allegations go too far

7 hours ago

Allegations that Zara McDermott has cheated on Louis Tomlinson with Joey Essex have taken over the internet today, but everyone really needs to calm down and stop spreading baseless fake news.

The allegations have emerged after a TikTok account called The Laughing Donkeys UK posted photos of what appears to be Zara and Joey leaving a wrap party for the finale of Cooking With The Stars this week, a cooking reality show they are both on.

In the pictures, it looks like the pair are hugging, and he then kisses her on the cheek. Yes, on the cheek. It looks like a friendly kiss between two friends, and nothing more than that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott)

Posts have now gone viral on social media and had millions of views, claiming that Zara has cheated on Louis, who she has been dating since early 2025. The internet is running wild with the theory, but these are totally baseless claims.

Firstly, there’s no proof that the photos are even real. I mean, what kind of name is The Laughing Donkeys anyway? It certainly sounds like a hoax, and the photos could well be AI. The TikTok account only has 5,000 followers and claims to post “exclusive celebrity interactive videos,” but the caption says: “YOU’VE GOTTA AVE A LAUGH.”

Even if the photos are real, it looks like an innocent kiss on the cheek and nothing more than that. “Ok ok, it looks like Zara and Joey were just saying goodbye with a hug and Joey kissed her on her cheek. Zara I take it back, I got drawn in without researching,” someone said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Essex (@joeyessex)

Even Grok, Twitter’s AI chatbot, said: “No, this isn’t true. It’s a viral rumor/meme blowing up today with no credible evidence or news reports behind it. Zara has been dating Louis Tomlinson since around mid-2025, and recent buzz is just people joking about her and Joey Essex both appearing on Cooking with the Stars.”

Everyone needs to chill out and stop spreading fake news without any proof. As far as we know, Louis and Zara are happier than ever. And until they say otherwise, that’s the truth.

The Tab has reached out to representatives for Zara McDermott and Joey Essex for comment.

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Featured image credit: Zara McDermott and Joey Essex/Instagram