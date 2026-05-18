The Tab

Review: Crossing Points

If I can’t be a doctor, and I’m not a mother – what am I? 

Zeynah Yusuf | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

I’ve never been the biggest monologue fan, perhaps because GCSE Drama forced me to perform one too many disengaging ones. But I can confidently say that Crossing Points has changed my mind. Write monologue-lover on my forehead, because this production had me immersed from start to finish. 

Crossing Points follows four characters, who begin with boxes in hand, building up the imagery of home (and homelessness, in the metaphorical sense) from the start. A fan favourite, I gathered from the laughs, our character Ismail attempts to emulate “British” culture, evident from quintessential phrases, “cheers, boss”, “lads” and the like. Razeen Surtee delivered the performance expertly, particularly for a first CamDram credit. He captured the loss you feel once you have poured all you have into becoming a certain person, assimilating to a certain way of life, but it’s still not enough. 

Image Credit: Yusuf Adia

“Have you ever felt that moment? The moment a place… or a people… decide to expel the intruder?”

Ismail looks back at the ancestry he believes he’s abandoned, wondering what he’s doing it all for, as he struggles to fit into any one box. When he introduces himself as “Ishmael” at the end of his monologue, giving up on trying to get people to pronounce his name correctly, it’s as if he’s giving up on his own identification. This is an all too familiar feeling for those of us who have been othered. And it leaves the audience with questions to consider long after the play’s end. 

I adored that the characters were talking to people we couldn’t see. In the case of Layla (Tanya Gupta), she sat at a table, exasperated. The power of monologuing meant we really got to grips with the character in front of us, a journey facilitated by Yusuf Adia’s graceful writing. This paired with Gupta’s tearful eyes as she spoke of the child she lost, allowed the reason I love theatre to come back to me. No extravagant set or cinematic music was required for us to truly feel Layla’s grief, an outstanding achievement for both the writing and acting. 

If I can’t be a doctor, and I’m not a mother – what am I? 

Perhaps the most relatable character, Eddie Luchman’s Safwan is portrayed as a student whose bubbly, cheery façade hides how deeply he’s in his feelings. From romantic love to blurred spirituality, we bear witness to the intensity of his character during a therapy session. His journey to find purpose and meaning, something he lacks within himself, resonates with the struggle we all face. The fact that we all keep living, that we’re all part of this world, despite our unanswered questions and internal challenges. 

Image Credit: Yusuf Adia

Nothing feels real unless it’s for someone else. 

Dhyan Ruparel’s Yasser was portrayed with a lovely familiarity, the quaint charm of a grandfather. The oldest character, the one with the most wisdom, and yet still unsure. Evidently, human nature is fundamentally unsure. We are constantly asking ourselves where we really belong.

As the play ends with the lines “It’s Britain, Dad. We’re home now,” I couldn’t shake the feeling that Yasser didn’t quite believe what he was saying. This feeling of alienation, uncertainty and remoteness, stays with you, no matter how much you’ve tried to integrate. And how much you’ve lost yourself in the process. 

Image Credit: Yusuf Adia

A special mention must be given to the lighting team, who added a touch of extra magic to each performance. As Safwan has an emotionally intense breakthrough, the Playroom fades into darkness. And I mean, complete and utter darkness. We are guided by Luchman’s voice alone, an incredibly fruitful directorial decision, allowing the audience to embody the character for a moment and captivating us in what he’s going through. 

Adia’s script was the winner of the CUADC Playwriting Prize for good reason. It’s not only proof that the stereotypes about medic roboticism are false, but highlights that new writing has an important role to play in the political climate today. The audience gave a deserved standing ovation for the cast and crew.

Whilst Crossing Points’ time at Corpus is over, this production deserves the biggest stage there is, and I sincerely hope we see it return in the future. 

5 stars 

Featured Image Credit: Isaac Sallé 

Zeynah Yusuf | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe
Latest
Mackenzie Shirilla made prison phone call to mother Natalie

Audio reveals sick prison phone call between Mackenzie Shirilla and her mum after her crime

Hayley Soen

She joked about being famous and featured on the news

Police bodycam captured Dom’s mum finding out about his death, and it wasn’t shown in The Crash

Kieran Galpin

It’s a difficult watch

Mackenzie Shirilla, The Crash on Netflix

The Crash: Final post Mackenzie Shirilla shared on Instagram is a chilling statement

Hayley Soen

‘I’m not perfect…I never will be’

Mackenzie

The Crash’s director shares what Mackenzie Shirilla was like, and why she was so ‘understandable’

Kieran Galpin

Netflix’s The Crash was Mackenzie’s first ever interview

The Crash: Why were both of Mackenzie Shirilla’s appeals denied?

Esther Knowles

It could have easily been different

Hair treatments and cheeseburgers: Inside Mackenzie Shirilla’s life in prison after The Crash

Kieran Galpin

Lunch is served at 9:50 am

MAFS UK removed from all platforms amid external review following s*xual assault allegations

Hayley Soen

Three brides have claimed they were assaulted during filming

Review: Crossing Points

Zeynah Yusuf

If I can’t be a doctor, and I’m not a mother – what am I? 

The Boys actor says Starlight assault wasn’t in pilot script, and the original was far worse

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so glad they changed it

Cambridge University professor stripped of fellowship following s*xual harassment claims

Nina Stockdale

Herbert Huppert, emeritus professor in geophysics, faced allegations of inappropriate touching and language

The ‘do’s and ‘don’t’s of spending your birthday in Lancaster during exam season

Erin Malik

Don’t make it all the way to summer term only to become a nightmare flatmate in the final weeks

Nottinghamshire University Hospitals Trust is cutting more jobs in bid to save £84 million

Eloise O'Neill

More jobs will be lost than originally thought

Um, is the new Spotify disco ball logo permanent? Here’s what’s going on

Ellissa Bain

People have very mixed opinions

Love on the Spectrum star calls out Sydney Sweeney for using ‘ableist’ slur in Euphoria

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It should be banned’

Here’s where The Sunday Times Rich List 2026 celebrities went to university

Ellamaria Viscomi

Who knew Mick Jagger was set to become a finance bro?

Wait until you find out what that space in between car cup holders is actually for

Ellissa Bain

My mind has been blown

Michael Jackson spotted 'alive'

The truth behind viral video of Michael Jackson ‘alive in Brazil’ has been revealed

Hayley Soen

The person in the video has a creepy resemblance

MAFS UK

Three MAFS UK brides have claimed they were s*xually assaulted while filming for the show

Hayley Soen

Channel 4 has released a statement

Wait a minute, can you screenshot Instagram Instants and does it notify them?!

Ellissa Bain

I’m nervous

My experience at Durham University as an autistic woman

Katy Vos

Autism can feel like everyone else got a manual for life – and you didn’t. University was no different. This is my Durham experience