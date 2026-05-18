Um, is the new Spotify disco ball logo permanent? Here’s what’s going on

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The new Spotify disco ball logo has been the most controversial thing to hit the internet this month, but is it permanent? The app has finally revealed whether the new logo is here to stay.

Spotify suddenly changed the logo from its usual green sound waves to a disco ball design last week to celebrate the app’s 20th anniversary, and people were very divided.

Yep, Spotify has been around for two whole decades. It was founded on 23rd April 2006 in Stockholm, Sweden, although the service didn’t officially launch until October 2008.

Some people love the new logo, while others totally despise it and think it’s really ugly. So, is it staying for good?

So, is the new Spotify disco ball logo permanent?

No, the disco ball logo isn’t permanent and Spotify is changing the icon back to the normal logo very soon. Boo! I love the disco ball.

The official Spotify account has been replying to lots of tweets saying: “We know glitter isn’t for everyone. Our temp glow up ends soon. Your regularly scheduled Spotify icon returns next week.” They started sharing that message on Sunday, 17th May, so that means Spotify could be changing the logo back any minute. Make sure you enjoy it while you can.

Alright, we know glitter is not for everyone. Our temp glow up ends soon. Your regularly scheduled Spotify icon returns next week. — Spotify (@Spotify) May 17, 2026

For the time being, you can still see your Party of the Year(s) too, which also launched for the 20th anniversary and lets you see all kinds of stats about your listening history, including when your first day on Spotify was, the total number of songs you’ve listened to, the first song you ever streamed and your most-streamed artist of all time.

If the logo is changing back soon, Your Party of the Year(s) is probably disappearing at the same time. So, make sure you open the Spotify app and search “Spotify 20” to see yours. Or, you can head straight to spotify.com/20.

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Featured image credit: Spotify