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Antony Starr shares brutal opinion on The Boys’ finale, and now people are ‘so scared’ and angry

God, even Homelander has had enough

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Though it’s yet to be seen whether The Boys will reach Game of Thrones’ heights of a lacklustre final season, Homelander’s actor, Antony Starr, has shared some insight into the upcoming finale.

For the longest time, The Boys was one of the best things on TV. It was a cutting commentary on capitalism and politics, all wrapped up in superheroes, gore, s*x, and gallons of breast milk. It’s been a wild ride.

Despite that, there’s been a lot of criticism about the final season. The Gen V kids have barely shown up, the writers have seemingly forgotten how their own powers work, and that’s to say nothing of shoehorning Soldier Boy into every. Single. Scene. It’s not surprising that cast members have been interacting with pretty negative posts about their show.

The boys

Credit: Amazon

Homelander says The Boys’ finale is ‘messy’

On Instagram last week, Antony Starr shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from The Boys’ upcoming finale, which is set to run over an hour.

“King of the castle, in need of a hug….and adoration… Last episode next week. 507 up now #feltcute,” he captioned the post.

In the replies, someone pointed out the sheer number of storylines they’re yet to conclude, which will presumably be shoved into the final episode.

“@dylanrandalls life is messy. Nothing ends up tidy…” Antony responded with the pinched fingers emoji, the teeth-clenching emoji, a laughing emoji, and a fire emoji.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Antony Starr (@toni.starr)

It’s not exactly the glowing review you want from a show’s lead star, and people in the comments took his comment as confirmation that the show would not come to a satisfying conclusion.

One person wrote back: “So it’s gonna be ass got it.”

“Dude, that’s not a good sign,” someone else said, as another added, “I have high hopes, but that doesn’t sound very promising.”

One person had a specific storyline in mind: “When Homelander himself knows this last season messyyyyyy this last episode should’ve been ep four or five I kept asking where the Gen v kids are?!? Now that’s cancelled, and one episode left, whaaaat?”

The big question is: Was this some smartly worded shade from Antony Starr, or a warning not to be disappointed when the finale rolls around?

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Featured image credit: Amazon

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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