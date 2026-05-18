Pete Davidson ‘responds’ as ex Elsie Hewitt says she’s raising baby ‘alone’ in moving post

‘I’m doing it on my own’

2 hours ago

Model Elsie Hewitt has confirmed that she and Pete Davidson are no longer together and claims she is bearing a lot of the weight of raising their daughter.

Pete and Elise were first romantically linked back in March of last year. Only four months later, Elise announced that they were expecting a child. Their now five-month-old daughter is called Scottie, named after Pete’s late father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elsie (@elsie)

Paparazzi pics of Elsie and their child circulated over the weekend, and the model addressed criticism about her appearance in a new TikTok. She dropped major hints that she’s now Scottie’s primary carer after Pete Davidson split.

“That’s not what I’m thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I’m doing it on my own, which is hard,” Elsie said.

One follower commented: “I hope you don’t mean you’re doing the financial part alone… that would be insane given the circumstances. You seem like a lovely person and a wonderful mother! We’re all rooting for you.”

“I am :),” Elsie responded, before deleting the comment.

A source close to Pete Davidson has responded to these claims in a statement given to People.

“Pete has made himself extremely available and has provided full financial support. Pete is actually covering all Scottie costs and more,” they claimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsie (@elsie)

“He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter.”

Another insider claimed the two are trying to figure out how to co-parent after their breakup.

Still, it looks like Elsie is looking for support to help manage taking care of Scottie. She shared a callout on her Instagram Story looking for a nanny.

“I’m currently trying to find an assistant/ mother’s helper/nanny type / basically [a] right-hand person,” the 30-year-old said.

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Featured image via Instagram