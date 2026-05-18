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Bec says her ‘life is crumbled’ as her Instagram is deleted because of post MAFS scandal

‘I’m just a normal girl. I thought what I had done was satisfactory’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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MAFS Australia 2026 bride Bec Zacharia has had her Instagram deleted following a scandal she’s been messily involved in after the show. Now, she’s desperately trying to get her account back, and has said her “life is crumbled” because of everything going on.

It’s been a wild few days in her life. Bec has claimed her Instagram account was taken down after she was “mass-reported” by other users, because of a scandal she was involved in with a dress hire company.

The drama came during Australian Fashion Week, when Bec was called out by company RESRVD. Bec claimed in an interview with The Gloss Podcast that she spent almost $20k on clothes for MAFS Australia, and that she was given “no budget” for clothes by the show. She claimed she was the “only bride” to have bought clothes, rather than hiring them.

Shortly after this, her comments were called out. A woman called Savannah, who is the owner of bridal dress hire company RESRVD, said Bec use their services for the final vows episode, in exchange for “exposure”. She claimed Bec failed to tag the company in posts on her main Instagram account, and instead just tagged them on a burner account, which wasn’t what was agreed.

Savannah said: “There’s small businesses behind these television shows and the brides that are wearing them, and it is incredibly disappointing when a small business is not given the recognition that they are promised.”

Since then, Bec has claimed so many people reported her Instagram account that it’s been taken down. She said this has caused her to get loads of abuse, and she’s struggling as the page is now her only source of income.

“This is my only form of income, and that has now been taken away from me,” Bec told Daily Mail Australia. “I am a small business now. All of the deals that I’ve got going on rely on me having my Instagram, and the hate that I’m getting every five minutes, I’m getting abuse.”

From her side of things, Bec didn’t mean any wrong doing, and has claimed she *thought* tagging the business on the smaller account was what was agreed.

“I thought Savannah was happy because she had commented saying I look beautiful,” Bec added. “Having seen that Savannah was commenting on all of the press and media saying they dressed me for final vows, I was under the impression she was happy with what I did.

“I wish there had been communication where she could have told me her grievances… I would have done everything to fix that for her. I’m not an influencer. I’m just a normal girl. I thought what I had done was satisfactory.”

via Instagram

In a further interview, Savannah has explained she and Bec were communicating through Bec’s main account, so she can’t understand why she would have thought the post should have been elsewhere.

She said: “At the time I was communicating with Bec prior to final vows being filmed, it was via her main Instagram account. I don’t believe she even had a ‘burner’ account at this time … This means while we were communicating and she was promising to promote and share my small business on her page. It was supposed to be her main page.”

Bec called what happened “a genuine mistake.” She said: “I’m new to this. I’m learning. It’s an honest mistake. I’ve apologised and said I never intended to upset her. But I think the problem is that it’s just not stopping now. My life is crumbled, and I can’t get away from abuse.

“I came through. I promised I’d post it. I promised I’d tag her in it. I thought that everything was okay. And had I known that it wasn’t. 100 per cent would have done it. Like I’m not here to I’m not here to be mean to people. I’m not here to use people.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Influencers Instagram MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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