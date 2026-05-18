Absurd viral posts claim Stranger Things’ Finn and Noah are dating with wildly intimate details

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Stranger Things is officially done and dusted, but that doesn’t mean people are willingly giving up their parasocial relationships with stars like Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp.

For the longest time, people were begging the Duffer brothers to bring Noah and Finn’s characters, Will and Mike, together in Stranger Things. Byler was born, but it went literally nowhere.

Now, even though the cast have moved onto greener pastures, people on Twitter are still being really odd. Exhibit A: The claims that Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp are dating.

Stranger Things duo, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp are reportedly dating. pic.twitter.com/z7hwleejoD — Culture Cave (@CultureCave_) May 16, 2026

Shocker, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp are NOT dating after Stranger Things

To say that some Stranger Things fans are being weird is nothing new, but for one reason or another, things seem to have kicked into high gear over the last few weeks.

Dating rumours quickly emerged about Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp, with one post alone racking up close to 10 million views. Others have also accumulated impressive views, but they’re a complete fabrication. False. Wrong. Not happening.

Noah Schnapp was asked about the Finn Wolfhard dating rumors. He gave a cheeky smile and kept walking without saying a word. pic.twitter.com/2ysH77Sh4x — Culture Cave (@CultureCave_) May 15, 2026

You see, the rumours were first spread by a satirical Twitter account called Culture Crave, which has no affiliation to any of the other – slightly more reputable – Crave accounts.

“Stranger Things duo, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp are reportedly dating,” one post read.

They might have played best buddies on the show, but Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp don’t seem to be that close in real life, let alone dating.

They do follow each other on Instagram, but seem to have gone their separate ways after closing Stranger Things.

Strange details emerged about the ‘relationship’

The first post obviously did brilliantly for Culture Crave, so it continued to pump out misinformation about Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp.

In one post, which amassed 71k views, the parody page claimed that Noah had reacted to the rumours with a “cheeky smile.”

“He gave a cheeky smile and kept walking without saying a word,” the post explained.

In another, the page shared a picture of Noah leaving a hotel in a top similar to Mike’s in Stranger Things. The page even brought the Duffer brothers into it, and in another, it claimed that the duo had been to dinner in Japan with Noah’s sister.

After numerous fake posts, other people jumped on the bandwagon.

📸from on-screen best friends to real-life husbands finn wolfhard hardlaunches marriage with noah schnapp on instagram pic.twitter.com/52tJguKvpk — ⌞yaz⌝ (@foahhq) May 16, 2026

Someone wrongly claimed: “Just in!!! Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp were recently married in a private ceremony on the French Riviera. They ask that we respect their privacy during this time.”

The Stranger Things Memes page, which shared a lot of interviews when the show was on, also shared insight into the odd corner of the internet.

It explained: “FOAH is a fan-made ship from the Stranger Things fandom connecting Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp. Recently, some fans have been digging through old interviews, behind-the-scenes clips and social media likes/comments and using them as evidence to support a romantic interpretation. There’s also been discussion about Noah Schnapp liking a FOAH edit on Instagram.

“There is no official confirmation of anything romantic, just a lot of fandom speculation. What’s your take on FOAH?”

The only take people should be having on FOAH is: Touch grass.

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Featured image credit: Netflix