My dad is a Stranger Things producer, and he just revealed if Byler actually happens

Is the long-demanded romance between Will and Mike happening?

Netflix’s Stranger Things has been on the air for nearly 10 years, and for most of that time, people have been demanding Byler.

For the less criminally online reader, Byler is the ship name of Stranger Things’ Mike and Will. It’s been a running commentary since as far back as season one, even before Will’s sexuality became a topic of discussion.

In a lesson to all queer youth in the closet, Will finally accepted his sexuality – with the help of a friendly neighbourhood lesbian – and immediately got superpowers in season five. With his longing looks at Mike, and Mike’s own longing look after Will saved his life, it does seem like the Duffer brothers are gearing up for the matchmaking moment of the century.

But hold your horses, because season five is not over yet. We’ve still got four episodes to go, and many twists and turns ahead of us. With that in mind, take a deep breath before reading about what this Stranger Things producer said about Byler.

This guy produces Stranger Things, and his daughter asked him about Byler

Gavin J. Behrman is a film producer who has worked on The Mandalorian, Blade Runner, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and, of course, Stranger Things. On IMDb, he’s credited for the first four episodes of Stranger Things season five, and he might very well be on the rest of the episodes when they come out.

Despite presumably signing a mountain of NDAs before working on the show, Gavin’s daughter had other plans. On TikTok, she interviewed him on a bunch of Stranger Things theories, ranging from Steve’s alleged death to the theory that the whole show has been a Dungeons & Dragons game.

In one moment, which is all anyone is talking about in the comments, she asked him whether we are ever getting Byler in Stranger Things. His answer might be upsetting, so take some time if you need it.

“If Byler doesn’t happen, I’m going to sue you,” one person questioned, and Gavin’s face was a picture.

“That’s risqué. Byler? That’s weird,” he said, before firmly adding, “They’re just friends.”

@olivia.and.aurora

much requested!! his shirts from @outerknown_official !!!#strangerthings5 #producer #strangerthings #fypシ #viral

♬ original sound – olivia.and.aurora

People had mixed reactions in the comments, as one person celebrated: “Thank you for confirming Will and Mike are not a thing, cause that was just ridiculous.”

“Guys. I don’t think he will spoil Byler. He could be lying. (PLEASE BE LYING I NEED BYLER),” someone else said.

Others were convinced that Gavin gave a wink before saying “they’re just friends”, but that might be grasping at straws. Nontheless, others were not convinced.

“Everyone saying ‘yaaay their just friends’ when he’s not supposed to give it away so easily, so therefore Byler is a huge possibility,” another said.

Another echoed: “I know he’s lying, hahah. Byler is endgame, guys.”

I vote we all just ignore Gavin.

Timepiece nightclub cleared to keep license after Freshers’ Week incident

Nicola Cirican

A licensing committee has ruled that staff responded to the incident appropriately

The Upside Down has changed in Stranger Things season five, and these theories explain why

Hebe Hancock

It looks a little… different

Spotify Wrapped listening age

Right, this is exactly how Spotify Wrapped 2025 calculates your Listening Age

Ellissa Bain

Why did I get 74?!

