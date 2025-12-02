Does Jamie Campbell Bower, aka Vecna in Stranger Things, have a girlfriend? We have answers

5 hours ago

The Tumblr girlies all want to know whether the guy who plays Vecna in Stranger Things (aka Jamie Campbell Bower) has a girlfriend. We have some answers about his relationship status (although, you might not like them).

Wait, why is the internet crushing on Vecna?

The actor who portrayed Vecna in both season four and season five of Stranger Things is called Jamie Campbell Bower. Yes, the same actor plays the character both before and after Eleven yeeted him into Dimension X. He looks rather different when he’s not playing a tentacled murderous monster from an alternate dimension.

During the 2010s, Jamie Campbell Bower managed to land minor roles in just about every young adult fantasy franchise. He popped up in three Twilight films as the Volturi vampire Caius. He also featured briefly as a young Grindelwald in flashbacks during Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part I and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Jamie Campbell Bower also played the leading guy Jace in the ill-fated the Mortal Instruments: City of Bones film. The 2010s Tumblr girlies were all rather pleased when he made a comeback in Stranger Things.

Jamie Campbell Bower has dated loads of famous actresses

While filming for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part I, he met Bonnie Wright (who played Ginny). They actually got engaged in 2011, after less than a year of dating. The couple split in 2012.

He then moved onto Lily Collins, who played his girlfriend/stepsister Clary in the Mortal Instruments movie. They broke up and got back together several times between 2012 and 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴊᴀᴍɪᴇ ᴄᴀᴍᴘʙᴇʟʟ ʙᴏᴡᴇʀ (@bowerjamie)

Jamie Campbell Bower has also been linked to *takes deep breath* the fashion designer Zoe Graham, the model Zina Charkoplia, the model Matilda Lowther, the tattoo artist Ruby Quilter, and the talent agent Jess Moloney.

Jamie Campbell Bower’s new girlfriend is a famous YouTuber

Since late 2024, he’s been in a relationship with Elena Taber. She’s a really successful travel and lifestyle vlogger, with more than 850,000 subscribers on YouTube. Elena is 29, making her eight years younger than Jamie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elena setareh taber (@elenataber)

Most of her videos seem to involve her flouncing around bookshops and vintage clothes markets in European cities. Love that for her.

Jamie and Elena have become less secretive about their relationship over the last few months. She accompanied him to a Stranger Things premier events in London and in São Paulo.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix.