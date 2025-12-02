The Tab

Cardiff Met honours female sport pioneer and founder of The Well HQ Dr Emma Ross

‘It is a great honour to present Emma with an Honorary Doctorate, and we look forward to continuing our work together in the future.’

Lucy Moore | News

Cardiff Metropolitan University has awarded an honorary doctorate to Dr Emma Ross, co-founder and chief scientific officer at The Well HQ.

Emma has been an advocate for advancing women’s health in sport over the past two decades, leading to the founding of her own organisation, The Well HQ, in 2021.

The organisation aims to empower female athletes and change the stigma surrounding women in sports, advocating for a more comprehensive understanding of how physiology, menstrual health, breast health and other female-specific factors impact a woman’s training and sports performance.

During the early stages of her career, Emma spent 10 years teaching physiology at Brunel and Brighton universities to physiotherapy, sports science and medical students.

In 2013, she became the head of physiology at the English Institute of Sport, helping to lead sports scientists in supporting Olympians and Paralympians, and assisting with their training and preparation.

Since graduating from university and leaving her rugby career behind, she has gone on to run marathons, Ironmans and triathlons across the world.

During this time, she realised she needed to change the stigma surrounding women’s health and performance in sports. Emma wanted to ensure that women are fully educated on the impacts of pregnancy, menstrual cycles, mental health and other processes women undergo, inspired by her own personal experiences.

As a Cardiff Met alumna herself, Emma holds many qualifications related to the sports science field, including a first class degree in sports science, a master’s in sport and exercise physiology and a PhD in exercise neurophysiology.

Throughout her career, she has published over 30 scientific publications in sport and exercise science and was awarded The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Changemaker Award in 2021.

Dr Emma Ross via YouTube

Most Read

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Upon receiving the honorary doctorate from Cardiff Metropolitan University, Emma described the honorary doctorate as a “real privilege”, saying Cardiff Met “holds a special place in my heart” for nurturing her early interest in sports science.

According to Wales 247, she reminisced about her time playing for Cardiff Metropolitan’s rugby team, including a memorable victory at Twickenham, during the then-named BUSA championship, describing her memories during that period as “very special, and indelible”.

The Cardiff Met grad praised the university’s work in supporting women in sport and rekindling her connection with the sports science team.

“It has been brilliant to reconnect with the sports science and coaching staff here in more recent years, as Cardiff became an early adopter of driving real change in optimising support of female athletes,” she said.

Alongside the team at The Well HQ, Emma has worked in partnership with Cardiff Met, supporting the university’s ArcHER programme since 2023.

The programme aims to improve women’s experience in sport, with elite student athletes receiving the opportunity to participate in workshops and sessions delivered by Emma and her team.

The director of sport at Cardiff Metropolitan University, Ben O’Connell, praised Emma’s commitment and devotion to Cardiff Mets ArcHER programme and its journey, saying she “has played a pivotal role in guiding and shaping our practice”, commending Emma on her commitment to her work and advocating for lasting change for female student athletes.

Emma’s work has empowered the community at Cardiff Met, with Ben adding: “It remains a real highlight for us to have her as such a passionate advocate for ArcHER.”

He continued: “It is a great honour to present Emma with an Honorary Doctorate, and we look forward to continuing our work together in the future.”

Wales Millennium Centre Via Google Maps

During the graduation ceremony at the Wales Millennium Centre, Emma offered some advice for the students of the School of Sport and Health Sciences: “Be brave, whether it is in conversations you have, or the decisions you make.

“But remember, you can’t be comfortable and courageous at the same time – so choose to be bold, to challenge the status quo and pursue a life that brings you joy – that’s not always easy, but it’s so worth it.”

According to The Well HQ, Emma and her Team are committed to righting the wrongs experienced by women in sport, with their main goal being to spread awareness and empower women to pursue high performance in every aspect of life.

Body literacy is essential to understanding the functions of the female body; however, Emma realised that most successful UK athletes do not have sufficient knowledge and understanding of this topic, and that advocating and implementing change now can ensure that professionals can support women more effectively.

Featured image via YouTube and Google Maps

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Lucy Moore | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Two Welsh universities propose to join forces to tackle escalating dental crisis

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Time to Act Cardiff launches new ‘Don’t be a shitty committee’ campaign

Latest
Angry Ginge

Because we’ve all forgotten, let’s revisit Angry Ginge’s arrest from before I’m A Celeb

Kieran Galpin

He was ‘genuinely traumatised’ by the incident

A very Selly Christmas: How to make the most out of the festive season at uni

Ruby Howe

Because what says ‘Christmas’ better than some lopsided fairy lights in your grimy uni kitchen.

The ultimate guide to London Christmas markets

Elsie Grover-Jones

Christmas is all about lists, and trust me, this one’s the only one you’ll need to escape the crowds and keep within your student budget

I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook reveals what cosmetic work she’s had and it’s not what you think

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I honestly didn’t expect that

Here’s the petty reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and rapper Central Cee have huge beef

Hebe Hancock

I’m a bit lost

AI roast filter TikTok

Prepared to be humbled? Here’s exactly how to do the AI roast filter on TikTok

Francesca Eke

He does not hold back

Everything you need to know about Liverpool’s Reclaim the Night march this year

Lucy Chung

‘Join us as we reclaim our streets, our nights and our rights’

Watch these two deleted scenes from Wicked part one, that majorly foreshadow For Good

Ellissa Bain

They hit so hard after the second film

Cardiff Met honours female sport pioneer and founder of The Well HQ Dr Emma Ross

Lucy Moore

‘It is a great honour to present Emma with an Honorary Doctorate, and we look forward to continuing our work together in the future.’

The final has begun: Who will you crown The Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025?

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The power is all in your hands now

Angry Ginge

Because we’ve all forgotten, let’s revisit Angry Ginge’s arrest from before I’m A Celeb

Kieran Galpin

He was ‘genuinely traumatised’ by the incident

A very Selly Christmas: How to make the most out of the festive season at uni

Ruby Howe

Because what says ‘Christmas’ better than some lopsided fairy lights in your grimy uni kitchen.

The ultimate guide to London Christmas markets

Elsie Grover-Jones

Christmas is all about lists, and trust me, this one’s the only one you’ll need to escape the crowds and keep within your student budget

I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook reveals what cosmetic work she’s had and it’s not what you think

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I honestly didn’t expect that

Here’s the petty reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and rapper Central Cee have huge beef

Hebe Hancock

I’m a bit lost

AI roast filter TikTok

Prepared to be humbled? Here’s exactly how to do the AI roast filter on TikTok

Francesca Eke

He does not hold back

Everything you need to know about Liverpool’s Reclaim the Night march this year

Lucy Chung

‘Join us as we reclaim our streets, our nights and our rights’

Watch these two deleted scenes from Wicked part one, that majorly foreshadow For Good

Ellissa Bain

They hit so hard after the second film

Cardiff Met honours female sport pioneer and founder of The Well HQ Dr Emma Ross

Lucy Moore

‘It is a great honour to present Emma with an Honorary Doctorate, and we look forward to continuing our work together in the future.’

The final has begun: Who will you crown The Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025?

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The power is all in your hands now