The Tab

Two Welsh universities propose to join forces to tackle escalating dental crisis

‘At a time of crisis for dentistry across Wales, this joint proposal is an exciting and welcomed development’

Olivia Griffin | News

Two Welsh universities are proposing to join forces to tackle the escalating dental crisis across the country.

Bangor and Aberystwyth have submitted a high-level proposal to the Welsh Government to develop dentistry education at a time of “urgent” difficulties in the sector.

The plan would create a dental school serving north and mid Wales, with new education centres across the two regions, Nation Cymru reports.

More dentists would receive training from dental education centres closer to the communities that are most in need of them, such as rural and Welsh-speaking areas. Bangor University says the school will build on its North Wales Medical School and health sciences programmes, while Aberystwyth brings expertise in nursing and rural health.

Campaigners welcome the move

via Unsplash

Plaid Cymru MS Siân Gwenllian has been pushing for a Bangor dental school for years. In 2024, she commissioned the Filling the Gaps report, highlighting the academic, clinical and economic case for expanding dental training in the north.

Siân’s office says her work “kept the urgency of the dental workforce crisis firmly on the national agenda.”

The Senedd member said: “I warmly welcome this joint proposal. The case is undeniable; the dental crisis in the north is deepening. We now need bold, collaborative action to deliver the workforce our communities deserve.”

Ynys Môn MS and Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth added: “At a time of crisis for dentistry across Wales, this joint proposal is an exciting and welcomed development. We’ll continue working closely with the universities to make it happen.”

Most Read

Love Is Blind’s Zack changes ‘creepy’ caption for anniversary with Bliss after backlash

Aitch and Shona’s huge age gap revealed, as ‘jungle romance’ blossoms on I’m A Celeb

Ariana Grande

People have translated the tragic spell Glinda was shown at the end of Wicked, and I’m bawling

Ceredigion MS and Senedd Llywydd Elin Jones said mid Wales is in trouble too: “We currently have very limited access to NHS dentists, with hardly any able to take on new patients. This plan means we can train more dentists, and more Welsh-speaking ones too.”

Universities are preparing behind the scenes

Bangor University’s Vice-Provost Professor Mike Larvin said the plans are early-stage, but the uni is “wholeheartedly committed” to developing the school: “We’ve already expanded facilities and academic capacity for Dental Hygiene and Dental Therapy programmes, working with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and private providers.

“The funding environment is very challenging, but we’re ready to move quickly when the Welsh Government gives the green light.”

Aberystwyth’s Professor Iain Barber said: “There’s a long-standing shortage of dental professionals in our communities. Evidence shows a strong link between where students train and where they choose to practise, so this could make a real difference.”

Cardiff University’s head of dentistry, Professor Nicola Innes, also welcomed the plans, saying the uni will help ensure training opportunities across Wales, just as it did for the North Wales Medical School.

What’s next?

The proposal is now with the Welsh Government, with no funding confirmed yet. But for campaigners and anyone who’s been struggling to get an NHS dentist, this is the clearest sign of progress in years.

If approved, the new school could train dentists rooted in local communities and finally start tackling one of Wales’ most urgent healthcare crises.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Feature image via YouTube and Canva 

Olivia Griffin | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Time to Act Cardiff launches new ‘Don’t be a shitty committee’ campaign

Cardiff and Swansea research suggests autism charities portray autistic people as ‘helpless’

Latest

Here’s a full rundown of exactly what reading week looks like for a typical Leeds student

Kayley Lincoln

Hopefully this makes you feel better about yourself

bonnie

The OnlyFans girlies are all doing nasty things Down Under, and the pics and clips are extreme

Kieran Galpin

Has Australia not got enough to deal with? Snakes, spiders, and now Bonnie ‘barely legal’ Blue

These hidden meanings in Wicked: For Good are so subtle most people completely miss them

Romilly Goddard

That’s the best dressed monkey I’ve ever seen

alex hall from before selling the oc

A nosy look at Alex Hall’s lavish life and rich husband from before Selling The OC

Claudia Cox

I’m so jelly of her house

Why are men suddenly wearing quarter zips and drinking matcha?! The TikTok trend explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Central Cee is doing it

Festive fits: Winter formal outfit guide

Alice Morcom

How to be the belle of the ball at your Christmas social

Revealed: King’s College London vice-chancellor’s annual spend has increased by 11 percent

Isabella Zbucki

A freedom of information request (FOI) by The King’s Tab shows Shitij Kapur’s spending across various categories

The I’m A Celeb campmate who has done the most trials ever, and won the most stars

Ellissa Bain

This is who holds both records

Bristol University researcher develops new spacesuit technology

Katy Bright

Artificial muscles are a feature of a new space garment, allowing astronauts to move more freely in space

Wicked

Cynthia Erivo reveals the bizarre story behind improvised Wicked scene that had millions bawling

Kieran Galpin

God this makes the scene hit HARD

Here’s a full rundown of exactly what reading week looks like for a typical Leeds student

Kayley Lincoln

Hopefully this makes you feel better about yourself

bonnie

The OnlyFans girlies are all doing nasty things Down Under, and the pics and clips are extreme

Kieran Galpin

Has Australia not got enough to deal with? Snakes, spiders, and now Bonnie ‘barely legal’ Blue

These hidden meanings in Wicked: For Good are so subtle most people completely miss them

Romilly Goddard

That’s the best dressed monkey I’ve ever seen

alex hall from before selling the oc

A nosy look at Alex Hall’s lavish life and rich husband from before Selling The OC

Claudia Cox

I’m so jelly of her house

Why are men suddenly wearing quarter zips and drinking matcha?! The TikTok trend explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Central Cee is doing it

Festive fits: Winter formal outfit guide

Alice Morcom

How to be the belle of the ball at your Christmas social

Revealed: King’s College London vice-chancellor’s annual spend has increased by 11 percent

Isabella Zbucki

A freedom of information request (FOI) by The King’s Tab shows Shitij Kapur’s spending across various categories

The I’m A Celeb campmate who has done the most trials ever, and won the most stars

Ellissa Bain

This is who holds both records

Bristol University researcher develops new spacesuit technology

Katy Bright

Artificial muscles are a feature of a new space garment, allowing astronauts to move more freely in space

Wicked

Cynthia Erivo reveals the bizarre story behind improvised Wicked scene that had millions bawling

Kieran Galpin

God this makes the scene hit HARD