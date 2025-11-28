Two Welsh universities propose to join forces to tackle escalating dental crisis

‘At a time of crisis for dentistry across Wales, this joint proposal is an exciting and welcomed development’

Two Welsh universities are proposing to join forces to tackle the escalating dental crisis across the country.

Bangor and Aberystwyth have submitted a high-level proposal to the Welsh Government to develop dentistry education at a time of “urgent” difficulties in the sector.

The plan would create a dental school serving north and mid Wales, with new education centres across the two regions, Nation Cymru reports.

More dentists would receive training from dental education centres closer to the communities that are most in need of them, such as rural and Welsh-speaking areas. Bangor University says the school will build on its North Wales Medical School and health sciences programmes, while Aberystwyth brings expertise in nursing and rural health.

Campaigners welcome the move

Plaid Cymru MS Siân Gwenllian has been pushing for a Bangor dental school for years. In 2024, she commissioned the Filling the Gaps report, highlighting the academic, clinical and economic case for expanding dental training in the north.

Siân’s office says her work “kept the urgency of the dental workforce crisis firmly on the national agenda.”

The Senedd member said: “I warmly welcome this joint proposal. The case is undeniable; the dental crisis in the north is deepening. We now need bold, collaborative action to deliver the workforce our communities deserve.”

Ynys Môn MS and Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth added: “At a time of crisis for dentistry across Wales, this joint proposal is an exciting and welcomed development. We’ll continue working closely with the universities to make it happen.”

Ceredigion MS and Senedd Llywydd Elin Jones said mid Wales is in trouble too: “We currently have very limited access to NHS dentists, with hardly any able to take on new patients. This plan means we can train more dentists, and more Welsh-speaking ones too.”

Universities are preparing behind the scenes

Bangor University’s Vice-Provost Professor Mike Larvin said the plans are early-stage, but the uni is “wholeheartedly committed” to developing the school: “We’ve already expanded facilities and academic capacity for Dental Hygiene and Dental Therapy programmes, working with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and private providers.

“The funding environment is very challenging, but we’re ready to move quickly when the Welsh Government gives the green light.”

Aberystwyth’s Professor Iain Barber said: “There’s a long-standing shortage of dental professionals in our communities. Evidence shows a strong link between where students train and where they choose to practise, so this could make a real difference.”

Cardiff University’s head of dentistry, Professor Nicola Innes, also welcomed the plans, saying the uni will help ensure training opportunities across Wales, just as it did for the North Wales Medical School.

What’s next?

The proposal is now with the Welsh Government, with no funding confirmed yet. But for campaigners and anyone who’s been struggling to get an NHS dentist, this is the clearest sign of progress in years.

If approved, the new school could train dentists rooted in local communities and finally start tackling one of Wales’ most urgent healthcare crises.

