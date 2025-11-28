The Tab

Here are the four best Christmas markets to visit in London in 2025

The most wonderful time of the year is here

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

Winter in London has well and truly struck, but that’s no excuse to lock yourself inside and hibernate this season. With the holidays almost upon us, the city is getting ready for 4pm sunsets and chilly weather, but it still boasts beautiful light displays and plenty of spots to enjoy a cheeky hot chocolate.

If you’re looking to find something to do in between classes or just after a festive activity for you and your flatmates, then you’ve come to the right place.

Here are the four best Christmas markets in London in 2025 to visit, all close to King’s.

Trafalgar Square

Just take a walk down The Strand and you’ll find this cosy pop-up Christmas market right in front of The National Gallery. Overlooking the view of Nelson’s Column and the iconic Trafalgar Square lions, you’ll be able to stop by some stalls selling posters and coasters of your favourite artists.

Now, it’s a pretty small market with limited things to do, but I would recommend it if you’re in the mood for something Christmassy after a long day of lectures.

What better place to grab some chocolate-covered strawberries and perhaps indulge in a mulled cider to warm your hands up in the icy cold weather?

Leicester Square

Trafalgar Square and Leicester Square have quite similar markets, but the main difference is the vibe of Leicester Square. The market is in a secluded area so it feels cosy, almost like the food area at Winter Wonderland.

Despite its small size, there’s a range of things to do there. From roasting marshmallows to ice skating, I’d say that it’s got a lot going for it, and definitely a place to visit when you’re in the area.

Southbank and Riverside

Whilst they are technically two separate markets, they’re both quite small and are just a few minutes walk apart from each other. If you’re looking for a bite to eat, I would definitely recommend these markets.

Whether it be a Yorkshire pudding burrito or some Dutch pancakes, the Southbank market is the place to go if you’re looking for some food to warm you up from the harsh winter winds.

Right next to it, you’ll probably see Between the Bridges. Although they don’t have an event on everyday, you may get lucky and stumble across it and be able to join one of their parties.

If you walk further down the river and continue your Christmas market crawl at the Riverside market, you might be able to have a seat in one of the booths and hide from the cold. For those of you who love a good Instagram opportunity, you can get your photos taken in the photo booth by the bar.

London Bridge

Right next to London Bridge station, you’ll be able to spot the lights from the Christmas market along the river and inside Hays Galleria.

Browse the line of stalls selling the most charming Christmas décor and some of the best London souvenirs, then end up in Hays Galleria with a mulled wine. This one is great for socialising, so why not bring your friends, or perhaps even a date?

Don’t want the evening the end? Not to worry, if you’re expecting to fly through hours of your time, you can easily make your way to Borough Market, which has an abundance of food stalls and unique restaurants where you can carry on the festive cheer.

