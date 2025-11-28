The iconic I’m A Celeb 2025 campmate who’s set to be most successful after the show

2 hours ago

There’s only a week left of I’m A Celeb 2025, and one lucky campmate is already set to bank a massive six figure deal when he leaves the jungle.

Who do you think it is? Angry Ginge, of course! The gaming streamer from Manchester is set to be the most successful by far after his stint in camp.

A source told The Sun there are going to be some major opportunities on the table when he returns to the UK, including TV work, a book deal and loads of brand work.

“Ginge will be genuinely overwhelmed by the love he’s had from the public. Right now he’ll be focused on enjoying every minute of the jungle and finishing strong,” they said. “Once he’s out, there are definitely some big opportunities on the table, and he’ll be excited to explore them, whether that’s TV, books or something that allows him to use his platform for good.

“He’s spoken in the past about wanting to support young people and mental health, so it wouldn’t be surprising if something meaningful comes from that after the show.”

PR and Entertainment expert Lynn Carratt said Ginge could easily become a “multi-millionaire overnight”.

“The thing about I’m A Celebrity is simple: most viewers aren’t watching Twitch, so suddenly, Angry Ginge is on everyone’s radar. He’s gone from social media creator to household name, and if the rumours are to be believed, brands are already banging down his door,” she added.

“He’s got a great personality, he’s relatable, a bit fiery, and funny. I can see him on panel shows — The Last Leg, A League of Their Own — even comedy formats. And there’s talk of a book deal. A biography from Angry Ginge might seem ambitious, but let’s be honest, people would snap it up.

“Money-wise? Watch this space. He’s already partnered with Puma and JD Sports, but if he lands Adidas, Nike, or Umbro—hello, £3 million-plus in a year. Beyond that, gaming tech, streetwear brands like Boohoo Men, lifestyle collabs like Red Bull or even Pepsi and Coca-Cola make perfect sense. Festival sponsorships and experience brands are also totally in his lane.”

The next 12 months are going to be seriously massive for him.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV