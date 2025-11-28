The Tab

The iconic I’m A Celeb 2025 campmate who’s set to be most successful after the show

He’ll become a multi-millionaire ‘overnight’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

There’s only a week left of I’m A Celeb 2025, and one lucky campmate is already set to bank a massive six figure deal when he leaves the jungle.

Who do you think it is? Angry Ginge, of course! The gaming streamer from Manchester is set to be the most successful by far after his stint in camp.

A source told The Sun there are going to be some major opportunities on the table when he returns to the UK, including TV work, a book deal and loads of brand work.

Credit: ITV

“Ginge will be genuinely overwhelmed by the love he’s had from the public. Right now he’ll be focused on enjoying every minute of the jungle and finishing strong,” they said. “Once he’s out, there are definitely some big opportunities on the table, and he’ll be excited to explore them, whether that’s TV, books or something that allows him to use his platform for good.

“He’s spoken in the past about wanting to support young people and mental health, so it wouldn’t be surprising if something meaningful comes from that after the show.”

PR and Entertainment expert Lynn Carratt said Ginge could easily become a “multi-millionaire overnight”.

“The thing about I’m A Celebrity is simple: most viewers aren’t watching Twitch, so suddenly, Angry Ginge is on everyone’s radar. He’s gone from social media creator to household name, and if the rumours are to be believed, brands are already banging down his door,” she added.

“He’s got a great personality, he’s relatable, a bit fiery, and funny. I can see him on panel shows — The Last Leg, A League of Their Own — even comedy formats. And there’s talk of a book deal. A biography from Angry Ginge might seem ambitious, but let’s be honest, people would snap it up.

“Money-wise? Watch this space. He’s already partnered with Puma and JD Sports, but if he lands Adidas, Nike, or Umbro—hello, £3 million-plus in a year. Beyond that, gaming tech, streetwear brands like Boohoo Men, lifestyle collabs like Red Bull or even Pepsi and Coca-Cola make perfect sense. Festival sponsorships and experience brands are also totally in his lane.”

The next 12 months are going to be seriously massive for him.

Featured image by: ITV

wicked nessarose

This huge change to Nessarose in Wicked: For Good is completely different from the musical

Cassandra Fong

Elphaba makes a different choice in the movie

19-year-old arrested as police investigate viral Leicester university ‘belt’ video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

University of Leicester has also issued a statement

Here’s how to do that hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank all over TikTok right now

Ellissa Bain

It’s so good

Wicked Ethan Slater Spongebob

We all wowed at him in Wicked, but these resurfaced videos of Ethan Slater are CURSED

Harrison Brocklehurst

Playing SpongeBob feels like a humiliation ritual

wicked for good elphaba and glinda

Elphaba and Glinda’s heartbreaking final reunion wasn’t included in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

I can’t cope with how tragic it is in the book

Right, here’s what Y/N and CEO actually mean, from that viral TikTok trend

Ellissa Bain

It’s so confusing

The four huge actors Ariana Grande beat to play Glinda in Wicked, because she really is popular

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I vibe with these women as Glinda

Drag Race Cynthia Lee Fontaine died

‘Shame on you’: Drag Race legend calls out fan site for posting that she’d passed away

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘My apologies for the emotional distress this false posting has caused’

Here are the four best Christmas markets to visit in London in 2025

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

The most wonderful time of the year is here

Drag Race UK season seven queens

Drag Race UK season seven queens clap back at people calling this year’s the worst one yet

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘Can we consider we’re people behind the screen – all who had dreams of being on the show’

