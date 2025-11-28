Drag Race UK season seven queens clap back at people calling this year’s the worst one yet

‘Can we consider we’re people behind the screen – all who had dreams of being on the show’

2 hours ago

Drag Race UK season seven finally wrapped last night, and we saw Bones get crowned the latest winner in the franchise. It was a two horse race in the end really, and I was unsure which way it was going to go between Bones and Elle Vosque but Bones’ finale performance was a cut above and she was on such an upwards trajectory at the end of the season. Silllexa was an amazing queen but not the winner of the season and Catrin didn’t have much of a chance with no wins by the final – although, arguably, had the best performance in the finale number. But despite the fact Bones winning was fun for all and she clearly was mega talented, it doesn’t take off the shine that Drag Race UK season seven has been heavily criticised as the worst season yet – and now queens have started to clap back.

Chai had a message for fans

Earlier this week, fan fave queen Chai T Grande had a message for the fans who’ve been so vocally critical of the show and she posted a thread on social media clapping back.

it might not be your fav season, but can we please remember that my eleven sisters and i put everything we had into this…mentally, physically, financially, personally. yes it’s a tv show to be consumed and to entertain so you’re allowed to have an opinion but…[1/2]#dragraceuk — Chai T Grande (@chai_t_grande) November 24, 2025

Chain wrote “It might not be your fave season, but can we please remember that my eleven sisters and I put everything we had into this. Mentally, physically, financially, personally. Yes it’s a TV show to be consumed and to entertain so you’re allowed to have an opinion.

“But can we also consider that we’re people behind the screen, all of whom had dreams of being on the show. We each gave it everything we had. It was so much harder than you could ever have imagined. So keep that in mind when you’re sitting typing out some throwaway comment.

“For those supporting s7, thank you! We see you and appreciate the support. We invested so much into DR so let’s celebrate the achievements regardless of placement. DR is hard. Really fucking hard. Whoever takes the crown is a worthy winner on a worthy season.”

Chai T Grande got her flowers in last night’s episode as her fellow sisters all chose to vote her as the Miss Congeniality of the season.

Whilst a lot of the frustrations with Drag Race UK season seven have been very valid, I hope that the queens know that fans are fed up with production and heavy handed elimination orders that feel rigged for certain outcomes. It’s not a reflection of them or how hard they worked on the show – but it’s still valid critique that the show wasn’t a particularly satisfying watch this year and definitely has work to do to get season eight back on track in 2026.

Congratulations to Bones though and all the girls. She clinched a fierce win regardless!

