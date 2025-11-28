The Tab
Drag Race UK season seven queens

Drag Race UK season seven queens clap back at people calling this year’s the worst one yet

‘Can we consider we’re people behind the screen – all who had dreams of being on the show’

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Drag Race UK season seven finally wrapped last night, and we saw Bones get crowned the latest winner in the franchise. It was a two horse race in the end really, and I was unsure which way it was going to go between Bones and Elle Vosque but Bones’ finale performance was a cut above and she was on such an upwards trajectory at the end of the season. Silllexa was an amazing queen but not the winner of the season and Catrin didn’t have much of a chance with no wins by the final – although, arguably, had the best performance in the finale number. But despite the fact Bones winning was fun for all and she clearly was mega talented, it doesn’t take off the shine that Drag Race UK season seven has been heavily criticised as the worst season yet – and now queens have started to clap back.

Chai had a message for fans

Earlier this week, fan fave queen Chai T Grande had a message for the fans who’ve been so vocally critical of the show and she posted a thread on social media clapping back.

Most Read

Love Is Blind’s Zack changes ‘creepy’ caption for anniversary with Bliss after backlash

Aitch and Shona’s huge age gap revealed, as ‘jungle romance’ blossoms on I’m A Celeb

Ariana Grande

People have translated the tragic spell Glinda was shown at the end of Wicked, and I’m bawling

Chain wrote “It might not be your fave season, but can we please remember that my eleven sisters and I put everything we had into this. Mentally, physically, financially, personally. Yes it’s a TV show to be consumed and to entertain so you’re allowed to have an opinion.

“But can we also consider that we’re people behind the screen, all of whom had dreams of being on the show. We each gave it everything we had. It was so much harder than you could ever have imagined. So keep that in mind when you’re sitting typing out some throwaway comment.

“For those supporting s7, thank you! We see you and appreciate the support. We invested so much into DR so let’s celebrate the achievements regardless of placement. DR is hard. Really fucking hard. Whoever takes the crown is a worthy winner on a worthy season.”

Chai T Grande got her flowers in last night’s episode as her fellow sisters all chose to vote her as the Miss Congeniality of the season.

Whilst a lot of the frustrations with Drag Race UK season seven have been very valid, I hope that the queens know that fans are fed up with production and heavy handed elimination orders that feel rigged for certain outcomes. It’s not a reflection of them or how hard they worked on the show – but it’s still valid critique that the show wasn’t a particularly satisfying watch this year and definitely has work to do to get season eight back on track in 2026.

Congratulations to Bones though and all the girls. She clinched a fierce win regardless!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Drag Race LGBTQ+ Reality TV RuPaul's Drag Race
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

stranger things characters in season five mike lucas dustin and will

Omg, two major Stranger Things characters were almost killed off ahead of season five?!

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Drag Race Epstein files

The actual reason why RuPaul’s Drag Race was mentioned in the Epstein files

Latest
wicked nessarose

This huge change to Nessarose in Wicked: For Good is completely different from the musical

Cassandra Fong

Elphaba makes a different choice in the movie

19-year-old arrested as police investigate viral Leicester university ‘belt’ video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

University of Leicester has also issued a statement

Here’s how to do that hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank all over TikTok right now

Ellissa Bain

It’s so good

Wicked Ethan Slater Spongebob

We all wowed at him in Wicked, but these resurfaced videos of Ethan Slater are CURSED

Harrison Brocklehurst

Playing SpongeBob feels like a humiliation ritual

wicked for good elphaba and glinda

Elphaba and Glinda’s heartbreaking final reunion wasn’t included in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

I can’t cope with how tragic it is in the book

Right, here’s what Y/N and CEO actually mean, from that viral TikTok trend

Ellissa Bain

It’s so confusing

The four huge actors Ariana Grande beat to play Glinda in Wicked, because she really is popular

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I vibe with these women as Glinda

Drag Race Cynthia Lee Fontaine died

‘Shame on you’: Drag Race legend calls out fan site for posting that she’d passed away

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘My apologies for the emotional distress this false posting has caused’

Here are the four best Christmas markets to visit in London in 2025

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

The most wonderful time of the year is here

Drag Race UK season seven queens

Drag Race UK season seven queens clap back at people calling this year’s the worst one yet

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘Can we consider we’re people behind the screen – all who had dreams of being on the show’

wicked nessarose

This huge change to Nessarose in Wicked: For Good is completely different from the musical

Cassandra Fong

Elphaba makes a different choice in the movie

19-year-old arrested as police investigate viral Leicester university ‘belt’ video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

University of Leicester has also issued a statement

Here’s how to do that hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank all over TikTok right now

Ellissa Bain

It’s so good

Wicked Ethan Slater Spongebob

We all wowed at him in Wicked, but these resurfaced videos of Ethan Slater are CURSED

Harrison Brocklehurst

Playing SpongeBob feels like a humiliation ritual

wicked for good elphaba and glinda

Elphaba and Glinda’s heartbreaking final reunion wasn’t included in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

I can’t cope with how tragic it is in the book

Right, here’s what Y/N and CEO actually mean, from that viral TikTok trend

Ellissa Bain

It’s so confusing

The four huge actors Ariana Grande beat to play Glinda in Wicked, because she really is popular

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I vibe with these women as Glinda

Drag Race Cynthia Lee Fontaine died

‘Shame on you’: Drag Race legend calls out fan site for posting that she’d passed away

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘My apologies for the emotional distress this false posting has caused’

Here are the four best Christmas markets to visit in London in 2025

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

The most wonderful time of the year is here

Drag Race UK season seven queens

Drag Race UK season seven queens clap back at people calling this year’s the worst one yet

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘Can we consider we’re people behind the screen – all who had dreams of being on the show’