Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

2 hours ago

Drag Race UK is in hot water with fans after the latest episode – but it’s really consolidated the feeling fans have had all season. After the utter highs of season six where we got to the final with five fan favourite queens who all represented different forms of drag and felt like they had a serious shot at the crown in their own way – this season has been absolutely marred with frustrating eliminations that have had fans outraged. Not only is this not a good look for the show, but it’s totally unfair on the queens who are proceeding because it’s building up a lot of resentment and frustration. People are livid about who is going home week by week, and with Tayris getting eliminated from Drag Race UK this week it is seemingly people’s last straw.

Eliminations this season have caused fury

Week after week, fans have been kicking off about the judging of season seven. It has felt like production has been incredibly heavy handed this season and the judging has been harsh or preferential. Nyongbella was the first major casualty – she’d really won the fandom over and despite not doing great in the challenges she was very charming and people wanted her presence on the season.

Next was Chai T Grande – who felt overlooked by the show the whole time despite consistently doing well. Sally TM going home after was also upsetting for fans because her quirky approach to drag was going down great and she seemed adored by RuPaul. Whilst Paige Three was bad at Snatch Game, her first slip up being her elimination caused massive backlash as she was widely anticipated to be in the final and felt a true front runner.

Then came the elimination of Bonnie Ann Clyde who was a frontrunner with two wins. She did the worst in the makeover challenge, but it still upset fans. This week, Tayris going home was many people’s last straw – with Drag Race UK season seven getting dragged for editing her performance in the standup comedy challenge as unfunny when a lot of fans posted that she was funnier than some queens who have stayed.

Tayris’s set was funny, this edit was just so odd #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/l7JBu9CgTW — Chris (@chrisplsstop) November 20, 2025

Even Tayris seemed defeated, posting she did her best but definitely not seeming like she felt the show made the right decision.

the way she was treated just proves that our point still stands #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/sE8FP9FvM7 — n6ssim (@n6ss1mm) November 20, 2025

Most of the tweets regarding last night’s episode are livid about what has been an increasingly frustrating season. Whilst I love queens like Bones and Elle Vosque and Silllexa in the final, and I think a lot of the fandom do too, it’s just been a weird watch compared to how great the show gets the edit and queen’s storylines right when it’s at its best.

