The actual reason why RuPaul’s Drag Race was mentioned in the Epstein files

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Reddit snowballed into bewilderment this week when it was revealed that RuPaul’s Drag Race is literally in the Epstein files, the documents that are becoming public revealing various parts of information and communication regarding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Whilst one initial post was undoubtedly quite clickbait and panic inducing, which said that RuPaul himself was mentioned in the files, it’s not actually the case. However, Drag Race as a show was mentioned in the Epstein files – so here’s what we know about why as it dominates Reddit and Twitter right now.

Drag Race does get a mention – for this specific reason

Why is rupaul literally in the Epstein files pic.twitter.com/0LzEWlhJjS — Rainey Toot 🧷 #TeamMya #LUXXNATION (@PartyyAndPlay) November 17, 2025

The show gets a mention in the Epstein files basically because in some data it shows that someone who was on Epstein Island downloaded the show to watch. Specifically, from iTunes. It’s similar to the time when everyone freaked out that Cate Blanchett was in the Epstein files – but it turned out as someone on Reddit put it: “It was mentioned that they watched a film starring her, and everybody was like, woah, she is in the Epstein files.”

When someone on Reddit looked into the data more specifically – it showed the fact the show was downloaded from iTunes and more specifically that somebody was watching All Stars 4. Quite an iconic season to be fair with a lot of drama. Drag Race wasn’t the only show being watched on Epstein Island though – the files also show other things getting watched were Shadowhunters, Pose and Tales of the City.

There’s a lot of concern however right now over how a lot of places are running with the line “RuPaul was mentioned in the Epstein files” which is obviously very different to the show being watched in the data.

