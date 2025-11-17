Inside Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice’s fallout as Sugar goes solo with a new name

1 hour ago

Some messy Drag Race beef is afoot, and it’s all centred on the season 15 twins Sugar and Spice. Beyond Sasha Colby being in the cast of that season, Sugar and Spice were making Drag Race history as the first twins to compete but also had a lot of eyes on them because they’d amassed a huge following on social media as a pair. People loved their transformation from twins into what looked like living Bratz dolls – full of Y2K aesthetic and get z spirit. But trouble is indeed at mill, with rumours of Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice falling out after Sugar has gone solo with a new name and seemingly shaded Spice in her statement about the fallout.

Sugar now goes by Sugar Solay

Sugar has posted a big statement regarding her rebrand as a drag artist and she’s now going solo. Things had apparently got bad as a double act, which Sugar Solay now hints at in her statement.

Sugar wrote, “Introducing Sugar Solay. Not just a name change, but a re-birth and arrival of the individualized light that’s been lying dormant inside of my me.”

“For the past few years, I’ve grown to feel disconnected from the initial ‘y2k bimbo’ character I was hiding behind,” the Drag Race star pointedly stated, referring to the personas that she presented as one half of Sugar and Spice and which got them so viral. “I knew there was much more to my consciousness as an artist, and it was up to me to do the inner work and unlock my own divinity. Solay was waiting for me until I awoke to my true essence and broke free from the fear of being seen as my spiritual and whimsical self.”

Sugar dove deeply into the inspirations behind this name change. “Solay is a re-spelling of the French name Soleil which means the sun and represents warmth + positivity,” She explained. “I will always be the Sugar of ‘Sugar and Spice,’ but Solay is my own personal extension of source energy. She’s the gift I have received for committing to my higher, most aligned path. She’s been the sun in my darkest moments and now I’m ready to share her with you all… I hope I can lead the way for other blocked creatives/aspiring artists to reclaim their own magnificence. It’s never too late.”

On Drag Race, Sugar and Spice were inseparable and seemed like they’d never fallout or go solo off the show. On the season the pair competed separately but were always a unit. Sugar left on episode four, whereas Spice continued on to episode nine.