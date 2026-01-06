ASOS changed its returns policy again and EVERYONE is affected – here’s what’s new

It can actually ban you from ASOS Premier if you don’t behave

6 hours ago

ASOS is playing with fire with yet ANOTHER update to its returns policy – literally just months after the last change.

The online shopping platform caused outrage when it introduced a returns fee for certain users but things have got even more complicated. And some shoppers are less than pleased.

These new changes affect everyone, depending on your shopping habits – so here’s an explanation so you don’t get caught out.

Here’s what’s changed with ASOS returns

Back in 2024, ASOS introduced a policy where a select group of customers were required to retain a minimum value from their purchase in order to avoid paying return fees.

ASOS Premium members were required to keep at least £15 worth of items from a purchase in order to avoid being charged for returns, meaning the unlimited free returns was no longer a benefit.

Now, the company has introduced a new policy in order to help avoid excessive returns and improve transparency for shoppers.

The in-app dashboard should now show customers their personal return rate and explains when return fees may apply – which will save me a lot of anxiety going forward, as I’m constantly worried I’m going to get the dreaded email about returns fees.

@beckyservice1 Not my fault I can fit in a size 8 from one brand but not even fit a size 10 from other brands 🥲 #asos ♬ ANYTHING BUT LOVE – Tate McRae

The change is designed to make the policy clearer and fairer by helping customers understand their own shopping behaviour before fees are applied, while also supporting ASOS’s wider goals around cost control and sustainability.

Many people are complaining about this update, blaming inconsistencies with the platform’s sizing as a reason for sending returns.

Others joked that the emails were a “pass or fail” from ASOS, saying the news “ruined the day”.

@chictheagency Asos have changed their returns policy and issued out emails determining whether you qualify or not for free returns… HAPPY MONDAY 🫠 Did you pass or fail ? #asos #asosreturns #CreativeAgency ♬ original sound – biasabbi

Although the update has angered some, it’s clear the platform is trying to find a balance between keeping free returns and discouraging excessive purchasing, which is always a good thing.

Featured image via TikTok @annabellevictoriax