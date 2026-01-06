ASOS changed its returns policy again and EVERYONE is affected – here’s what’s new
It can actually ban you from ASOS Premier if you don’t behave
ASOS is playing with fire with yet ANOTHER update to its returns policy – literally just months after the last change.
The online shopping platform caused outrage when it introduced a returns fee for certain users but things have got even more complicated. And some shoppers are less than pleased.
These new changes affect everyone, depending on your shopping habits – so here’s an explanation so you don’t get caught out.
Here’s what’s changed with ASOS returns
Back in 2024, ASOS introduced a policy where a select group of customers were required to retain a minimum value from their purchase in order to avoid paying return fees.
ASOS Premium members were required to keep at least £15 worth of items from a purchase in order to avoid being charged for returns, meaning the unlimited free returns was no longer a benefit.
Now, the company has introduced a new policy in order to help avoid excessive returns and improve transparency for shoppers.
The in-app dashboard should now show customers their personal return rate and explains when return fees may apply – which will save me a lot of anxiety going forward, as I’m constantly worried I’m going to get the dreaded email about returns fees.
@beckyservice1
Not my fault I can fit in a size 8 from one brand but not even fit a size 10 from other brands 🥲 #asos
Many people are complaining about this update, blaming inconsistencies with the platform’s sizing as a reason for sending returns.
Others joked that the emails were a “pass or fail” from ASOS, saying the news “ruined the day”.
@chictheagency
Asos have changed their returns policy and issued out emails determining whether you qualify or not for free returns… HAPPY MONDAY 🫠 Did you pass or fail ? #asos #asosreturns #CreativeAgency
Although the update has angered some, it’s clear the platform is trying to find a balance between keeping free returns and discouraging excessive purchasing, which is always a good thing.
Featured image via TikTok @annabellevictoriax