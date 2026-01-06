The Tab

ASOS changed its returns policy again and EVERYONE is affected – here’s what’s new

It can actually ban you from ASOS Premier if you don’t behave

Francesca Eke | Trends

ASOS is playing with fire with yet ANOTHER update to its returns policy – literally just months after the last change.

The online shopping platform caused outrage when it introduced a returns fee for certain users but things have got even more complicated. And some shoppers are less than pleased.

These new changes affect everyone, depending on your shopping habits – so here’s an explanation so you don’t get caught out.

Here’s what’s changed with ASOS returns

Back in 2024, ASOS introduced a policy where a select group of customers were required to retain a minimum value from their purchase in order to avoid paying return fees.

ASOS Premium members were required to keep at least £15 worth of items from a purchase in order to avoid being charged for returns, meaning the unlimited free returns was no longer a benefit.

Now, the company has introduced a new policy in order to help avoid excessive returns and improve transparency for shoppers.

The in-app dashboard should now show customers their personal return rate and explains when return fees may apply – which will save me a lot of anxiety going forward, as I’m constantly worried I’m going to get the dreaded email about returns fees.

Most Read

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

From today, shoppers have began receiving emails about their returns status – whilst some people were marked safe, with an email explaining that they’ll no longer be charged returns fees, others were not so lucky.

The new update is part of ASOS’ Fair Returns policies, where shoppers with lower return rates continue to receive free returns, while those with consistently high return rates may face return or restocking fees, with some flexibility depending on how much of an order they keep.

Customers with a return rate of 70 per cent or above across three or more orders may receive a £3.95 return deduction if you keep less than £40 of your order. This replaces the previous £15 threshold for Premium customers. An email also explained that if you fall into this category, ASOS Premier cannot be renewed.

@beckyservice1

Not my fault I can fit in a size 8 from one brand but not even fit a size 10 from other brands 🥲 #asos

♬ ANYTHING BUT LOVE – Tate McRae

The change is designed to make the policy clearer and fairer by helping customers understand their own shopping behaviour before fees are applied, while also supporting ASOS’s wider goals around cost control and sustainability.

Many people are complaining about this update, blaming inconsistencies with the platform’s sizing as a reason for sending returns.

Others joked that the emails were a “pass or fail” from ASOS, saying the news “ruined the day”.

@chictheagency

Asos have changed their returns policy and issued out emails determining whether you qualify or not for free returns… HAPPY MONDAY 🫠 Did you pass or fail ? #asos #asosreturns #CreativeAgency

♬ original sound – biasabbi

Although the update has angered some, it’s clear the platform is trying to find a balance between keeping free returns and discouraging excessive purchasing, which is always a good thing.

Featured image via TikTok @annabellevictoriax

More on: Fashion Social Media Trends Viral
Francesca Eke | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

imperial college london where staff will strike in 2026

Brace yourselves: These are the UK unis where lecturers are most likely to strike in 2026

Saving for a baby on £31k: Inside a 28-year-old finance guy’s weekly spend

Money Talks: An honest look at what young professionals really spend in a week

Latest

The five Russell Group unis with the most alarming deficits right now, revealed

Claudia Cox

Even the Uni of Cambridge is making less money?!

Stranger Things kill main characters

Stranger Things creators reveal the infuriating reason they didn’t kill off any main characters

Suchismita Ghosh

It was also a last-minute decision

Quinn

Calling thirsty queens: Here are all the huge celebs reading smut for you on Quinn

Kieran Galpin

PSA: Do NOT listen to these videos in a public place

‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims they’ve deleted his past five videos

MAFS UK Rebecca details footballer girlfriend

MAFS UK’s Rebecca shared intimate details about her new footballer girlfriend, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

She seems really happy

People only just noticed this chilling hidden detail in The Housemaid that’s so sinister

Ellissa Bain

It makes me feel ill

OnlyFans twin sisters

Twin sisters who do OnlyFans together reveal the most vile requests they’re willing to do

Hayley Soen

‘We find it quite fun and thrilling’

The Critics Choice Awards is being absolutely ROASTED for serving this pathetic snack plate

Hebe Hancock

That’s half my morning snack

love island belle and anton

Love Island’s Anton dragged for bizarre reaction to his ex Belle joining All Stars

Claudia Cox

He somehow made the news into an ad for his fitness business?!

Meet Sam, the Faithful Yorkshire lad who’s quickly made an impression in The Traitors castle

Shannon Downing

All eyes are on Sam as the new series unfolds

The five Russell Group unis with the most alarming deficits right now, revealed

Claudia Cox

Even the Uni of Cambridge is making less money?!

Stranger Things kill main characters

Stranger Things creators reveal the infuriating reason they didn’t kill off any main characters

Suchismita Ghosh

It was also a last-minute decision

Quinn

Calling thirsty queens: Here are all the huge celebs reading smut for you on Quinn

Kieran Galpin

PSA: Do NOT listen to these videos in a public place

‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims they’ve deleted his past five videos

MAFS UK Rebecca details footballer girlfriend

MAFS UK’s Rebecca shared intimate details about her new footballer girlfriend, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

She seems really happy

People only just noticed this chilling hidden detail in The Housemaid that’s so sinister

Ellissa Bain

It makes me feel ill

OnlyFans twin sisters

Twin sisters who do OnlyFans together reveal the most vile requests they’re willing to do

Hayley Soen

‘We find it quite fun and thrilling’

The Critics Choice Awards is being absolutely ROASTED for serving this pathetic snack plate

Hebe Hancock

That’s half my morning snack

love island belle and anton

Love Island’s Anton dragged for bizarre reaction to his ex Belle joining All Stars

Claudia Cox

He somehow made the news into an ad for his fitness business?!

Meet Sam, the Faithful Yorkshire lad who’s quickly made an impression in The Traitors castle

Shannon Downing

All eyes are on Sam as the new series unfolds