Ashley from Love Is Blind defends controversial dad after viewers call him ‘toxic’

Love Is Blind viewers have been calling out Ashley’s dad for being “toxic”, but she’s strongly defended him in a new interview.

Of all the parents on the Ohio season of Love Is Blind, Ashley’s dad has definitely been the most controversial. It all started with that intense first meeting with Alex, where the lawyer grilled Alex about the details of his confusing career history, including his forever-changing locations.

Then, when Ashley said no at the altar, Love Is Blind viewers noticed how proud he looked, and some wondered whether he had pressured her into the decision. But Ashley has cleared up these rumours in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, and defended her dad against the criticism.

“This is a reality TV show. There’s a lot of editing, and it was a two-and-a-half-hour dinner that was shortened into a five-to-10-minute segment,” Ashley said. “People are like, ‘You and your mom didn’t talk. Your brother didn’t talk. You’re oppressed.’ And I was like, ‘No, I was too emotional to speak because I hadn’t seen my family in like three weeks.’ I was so emotional.”

She also explained the tense interrogation that took place during that awkward first meeting.

“At that moment, people don’t realise, but you start to see Alex squirm a little bit — and my questions weren’t doing that,” she said. “We also need to keep in mind this isn’t my boyfriend that my dad is meeting [where] we have a couple years to get to know him. I’m marrying this man in three-ish weeks, so yeah, my dad’s gonna have a lot of questions.”

Ashley continued: “I understand that may make some people uncomfortable. Trust me, growing up, I definitely was uncomfortable with, like, getting drilled with questions and, like, ‘Where were you?”

“But that’s who he is and that’s why I love him for it because he is that protector of me. For a long time, [my family] saw me get hurt and lied to for so long. And like I said, I’m about to marry this man, you have to ask those hard questions. That’s the whole purpose of this entire experiment that people really need to go back and think about. I hope people want someone like my dad to ask those questions for them if they are not strong enough to do so.”

