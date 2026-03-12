The Tab

The juicy reason Amber and Barnett weren’t at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Every other married couple was

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
The Love Is Blind season 10 reunion has just aired, and the drama is beyond anything we could have imagined. In the audience watching all the reunion chaos unfold was every single married couple from Love Is Blind season one to 10 apart from one – Amber and Matt Barnett.

Amber and Barnett met during season one of the show, and are still together now. They have since welcomed a baby together, too. “Baby Barnett has arrived and is more perfect than anything I could’ve dreamed. If you hadn’t guessed yet Baby B is a she and I literally still can’t believe the hospital let us take her home and that she is actually ours,” Amber said, announcing the news. The couple have now been married for well over five years.

However, they were nowhere to be seen at the reunion. So, why?

Amber and Barnett on Love Is Blind

via Netflix

Why weren’t Amber and Barnett at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion?

Amber and Barnett haven’t posted about why they weren’t there, but it looks pretty clear from what they’ve said about the show in the past. A lot of people are speculating they might have simply been too busy as parents, but they’ve made their position with the show very obvious.

Amber and Barnett no longer associate with Love Is Blind. Amber has made many not-so-subtle digs at the show since her appearance.

In a Q&A on her Instagram, she said she and Matt don’t like the show so don’t watch it, and added they “are together IN SPITE of that show not because of it.” When another person asked her if she and Matt had ever “argued” with the show’s creators at any point, Amber replied: “I told them to stay away from us.”

So, that’s that one then.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Dating Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Latest
Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them

