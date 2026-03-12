The juicy reason Amber and Barnett weren’t at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

6 hours ago

The Love Is Blind season 10 reunion has just aired, and the drama is beyond anything we could have imagined. In the audience watching all the reunion chaos unfold was every single married couple from Love Is Blind season one to 10 apart from one – Amber and Matt Barnett.

Amber and Barnett met during season one of the show, and are still together now. They have since welcomed a baby together, too. “Baby Barnett has arrived and is more perfect than anything I could’ve dreamed. If you hadn’t guessed yet Baby B is a she and I literally still can’t believe the hospital let us take her home and that she is actually ours,” Amber said, announcing the news. The couple have now been married for well over five years.

However, they were nowhere to be seen at the reunion. So, why?

Why weren’t Amber and Barnett at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion?

Amber and Barnett haven’t posted about why they weren’t there, but it looks pretty clear from what they’ve said about the show in the past. A lot of people are speculating they might have simply been too busy as parents, but they’ve made their position with the show very obvious.

Amber and Barnett no longer associate with Love Is Blind. Amber has made many not-so-subtle digs at the show since her appearance.

In a Q&A on her Instagram, she said she and Matt don’t like the show so don’t watch it, and added they “are together IN SPITE of that show not because of it.” When another person asked her if she and Matt had ever “argued” with the show’s creators at any point, Amber replied: “I told them to stay away from us.”

So, that’s that one then.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now.