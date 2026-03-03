Revealed: The two richest cast members from Love Is Blind season 10 and their wild wealths

6 hours ago

Love Is Blind season 10 has involved more talks about money than ever, and that might be because some of the richest cast members have serious assets to protect.

The Love Is Blind couples have spoken a LOT about their finances, incomings and outgoings, and even prenups. So, given all of these conversations, you’ll be forgiven for wanting a nosy look at just what kind of money we’re talking.

The two richest cast members on Love Is Blind season 10

It would appear the two richest cast members on Love Is Blind season 10 are Jessica and Mike. Jessica is a doctor. She works as an infectious disease physician. She’s the highest earner in the Love Is Blind cast this year, with an estimated salary of $280k.

As well as this, Jessica owns a massive $740k home – that we saw on the show. Her house is situated on 0.28 acres of land, and it boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It’s been estimated she might have a net worth of around $1million.

Mike’s wealth might take you by surprise slightly. But that’s because it would appear he’s actually a serious grafter. I don’t know how many hours Mike has in his day, but he has two full-time jobs. As well as being a full-time vehicle sales manager, he also holds down a job full-time as a mortgage loan officer. Altogether, he’s estimated to be earning around $268k per year.

An honourable mention for DeVonta and Bri, who are also loaded

Of course, we can’t not mention DeVonta. He dropped his salary on the show, and it looks as though he was totally telling the truth. “One month I can make $12k, one month I can make $40k,” he said. DeVonta is an executive loan officer for Rocket Mortgage. The average base salary for this role in Ohio is $189k. This makes DeVonta one of the highest earners on Love Is Blind this year.

Given that he’s closed over $30million in loans, DeVonta will have also bagged a huge amount in commission – that’s why the monthly earnings figure he gave on the show fluctuated so much. It’s actually very, very believable that some months he could be earning around $40k.

Bri is also a secret rich gal. She already has a highly paying job, working as a senior merchant with an estimated average salary of approximately $158k a year. On the side of her highly-paid job, Bri flips properties and invests in them, with her dad. She plans to add one or two every year to her portfolio, and already has three in her pocket.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.