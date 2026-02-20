It turns out Bri from Love Is Blind is super rich, and it’s all thanks to her successful dad

Bri from Love Is Blind scored Connor in the pods, and on the outside, it turns out she’s rich and has a successful dad. She works as a senior merchant and, in addition to her main job, she flips investment properties across the country, which seriously pays off.

She doesn’t just get rich for herself, either, because a year ago, she raised $1,500 by doing a bike ride for life-saving cancer research. On a daily basis, Bri mostly works for Bath & Body Works, where she has stayed loyal to for over seven years, working her way up.

Based on Glassdoor estimates, a senior merchant in the US earns an estimated average salary of approximately $188K a year, with total compensation potentially ranging higher depending on performance and bonuses, with Bath & Body Works particularly paying well.

On the side of her highly-paid job, Bri flips properties and invests in them with her Dad. She plans to add one or two every year to her portfolio, and already has three in her pocket. She wrote, “Grateful God gave me a mentor, contractor and world’s best girl dad all in one!”

She calls her dad “G Man” and wrote: “Blessed to have a loving, hardworking dad that supports us in all seasons of life.” Before flipping homes, Bri got a Diploma degree from Kenowa Hills and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) Psychology and Sociology from University of Michigan.

In Columbus, property investors and flippers can target average gross profits of around $73K per home, which explains how Bri has been able to travel so much in her life. She’s been literally everywhere – from the Amalfi Coast in Italy to Mexico.

