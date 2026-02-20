It turns out Chris sent Bri even more flirty messages that weren’t shown on Love Is Blind

Bri also revealed exactly when he first messaged her, and it's bad

Bri revealed during the Love Is Blind mixer that Chris had flirtatiously messaged her, but it turns out that was just the tip of the iceberg.

In reality, the messages that were shown to the other women didn’t show everything he sent her, or the exact timeframe that the messages started flooding in.

Luckily Bri has revealed all, including the texts we didn’t see on the show and exactly how soon after his split from Jessica that Chris started messaging her.

Bri told E News!: “He messaged me on Instagram, and this man was in the pods telling me he doesn’t even have an Instagram. I thought it was a bot and a fake account. I was like, ‘This can’t be right.’ The way I was so in shock was pretty crazy.”

She continued: “He goes on to say some things. They were slightly inappropriate in some ways, and it was just a whole whirlwind. I’m like, ‘What’s happening?’”

It also seem like Chris has decided to have selective amnesia as when Entertainment Weekly asked him what he sent to Bri, he replied: “I don’t remember that either. I honestly couldn’t tell you what I said. I mean, it wasn’t anything like, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ If I could remember, I would tell you.”

Bri told Entertainment Weekly that Chris apparently messaged her “immediately” after his split with Jessica on Love Is Blind.

She recalled: “I will never forget this moment because we were filming a date at our apartment, Connor and I, and my phone is blowing up. I realized it’s our girls group chat, and it’s because Jess and Chris had just had their conversation.

“And so we literally stopped filming because we were like, ‘Hey, there’s a lot going on in the group, and we need to pause and show up for people if we are available.'”

The cameras stopped filming when Bri got the first message from Chris, as she explained: “I literally was out in the hallway while Connor was [doing] an interview and I got a message request from Chris.

“I actually thought it was fake because he told me he was not on social media, and we had just got back to Columbus, [Ohio], there was a lot of hype around the show. So the DM that is shown at the party isn’t the first time he messaged me.”

