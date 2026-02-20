The cameras stopped rolling after Jessica left Love Is Blind, so here’s what we didn’t see

After Chris dimwittedly told Jessica that he prefers women who do pilates everyday, she understandably decided to leave the apartment and their relationship entirely.

The next time we saw both Jessica and Chris again was during the chaotic Love Is Blind mixer, but what happened moments after she got up and left after their awful conversation? Let’s find out.

Chris told Entertainment Weekly what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, recalling: “I think they told me, ‘Hey, she’s done. She’s left the show. Your time on the show is pretty much over from there.’

“There was a conversation I had with Connor who was kind of just telling me, “‘Hey, you should try this, do this.”‘ And then I soon later realized that she wasn’t coming back and my experience on the show was over after that conversation, after she left.

“I just wasn’t sure if she left for good, or if she just needed a second and maybe come back and talk more about it.”

The fact this man genuinely thought she was just taking a second and would then come back to continue getting belittled is genuinely mind blowing.

He was asked whether he intended for their conversation to “be a breakup” with Chris responding: “I didn’t have a pre-planned like, ‘Hey, this is going to end everything right now.’

“I was just trying to see, bring up my concerns at the time, and just be honest about how I was feeling, and I wasn’t sure how that was going to land.”

As for whether Chris was shocked that Jessica decided to end their Love Is Blind engagement, he admitted that he wasn’t that shocked.

He explained: “I just wasn’t sure what was happening during that moment because she got up, walked away, and I have no idea what she was going through or saying. I figured it’s a hard thing to recover from.

“We’re engaged, we had this crazy, incredible time in the pods, and I just wasn’t sure where everything was at, and everything was happening very fast.

“I was just trying to see how it would land and how she would respond, because we had such an amazing emotional connection where I wasn’t sure what was to follow after I just brought up some of these concerns.” Yikes.

