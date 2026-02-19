Love Is Blind’s Chris declares he’s ‘not worried’ about backlash over his comments to Jessica

Chris made some truly awful comments to Jessica during their Love Is Blind homestay, telling her that he’d usually go for someone who “does pilates” or goes to the gym “everyday.”

However, it appears that he’s not exactly concerning himself about what people will think of what he said, declaring he’s “not concerning” himself with such things. Yikes.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chris did admit: “I made some mistakes. I’ll own those mistakes. And I met an amazing person through this journey, so it’s hard for me to say I would regret the experience.”

But he then somehow backtracks a bit over his words, brazenly declaring when asked if he’s worried about the viewer backlash towards him: “People are entitled to their own opinion. Everyone’s going to say what they want to say. It’s something I can’t control. I don’t concern my day with things that I can’t control. I can only move forward and look ahead.” Well, okay then.

However, he also gave a message to any viewers watching him this season, saying: “I would just say I’m a real person. I’m not just a storyline. You see a few weeks of someone’s life and it’s cut up into certain pieces, and I don’t know if the full context is shown all the time.

“I’m not a perfect human being, and I tried to go through this experiment the best way I knew I could.”

Chris was also asked whether he thinks he was body-shaming Jessica during their final Love Is Blind, saying it “wasn’t his intention.”

He added: “I think people are going to interpret it however they want to interpret it, and they’re going to have feelings about however they want to feel.

“But that wasn’t my intention. I should have chosen my words differently, so I will agree with that.”

