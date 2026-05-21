Are Love Is Blind: Poland’s Filip and Daria still together? There’s a lot of rumours going on

Daria and Filip’s journey on Love Is Blind: Poland didn’t exactly begin with fireworks. In fact, the pair got off to a seriously rocky start, with tensions bubbling away almost from the moment they connected.

Once they jetted off to Greece for their romantic getaway, things finally seemed to click into place, and the couple managed to work through their issues, grow closer and come back looking stronger than ever.

As the couple arrived at their wedding venue, Filip tried to ease the nerves with a joke, asking guests to raise their hands if they thought the groom might not even show up. While it got a few laughs, it was obvious Daria’s friends and family had genuine concerns about whether the relationship would survive the pressure of the experiment.

Then came the emotional vows.

“Daria, you deserve all the best in this world, and I am grateful for everything we’ve been through, even if it were to end at this very moment,” Filip said, leaving guests in tears.

Luckily for hopeless romantics everywhere, those tears quickly turned into happy ones, because despite all the doubts and drama, the pair decided to say “I do.”

But fast forward to now, and people are convinced the romance may already be over.

Rumours have been swirling online that Filip allegedly cheated on Daria after the wedding, with many now speculating that the couple quietly split sometime after filming wrapped. Neither of them has publicly confirmed a breakup, but their recent lives seem to tell very different stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filip Lenz – Love is Blind (@fif.lenz)

Filip has stayed relatively positive when speaking about his Love Is Blind experience on Instagram. When asked whether he still keeps in touch with the cast, he replied: “Of course! I think it’s a friendship for many years.”

He also shut down any suggestion that he regretted taking part in the show, saying: “No, I absolutely do not regret it. This experiment really taught me a lot, mainly conversations about emotions, feelings, values and what is really important to me.”

Since filming ended, Filip has spent plenty of time in the gym and has been constantly travelling, with trips to the Amalfi Coast, Los Angeles, Kazakhstan, Thailand and Florida all appearing on his socials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daria Rybak (@dariarybak89)

Meanwhile, Daria has also been living her best jet-set life, travelling to Paris and Spain since the series wrapped.

But people couldn’t help noticing one major thing: They don’t appear to be travelling together.

With cheating rumours continuing to swirl and both of them seemingly focused on separate lives, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Daria and Filip are still together.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.