People think Teegan was already dating her new boyfriend while filming Welcome to Plathville

Teegan Nichols is Ethan Plath‘s ex-boyfriend, but she’s now revealed she has a new boyfriend. The mystery man, who is rumoured to be called Shawn Forlenza, is in her last few pics, and people are convinced she was already with him while filming Welcome to Plathville.

On the latest season, Teegan talks about how she’s no longer with Ethan, even after he drove to try and win her back. Rumour has it that she was contractually obliged to be on the TLC show, with one person writing, “I think that’s why she’s distant in the episodes.”

They added: “I’ve been thinking she has a boyfriend but can’t explicitly say it because she is contractually obligated to the show.” Another person speculated: “You mean she was with someone (not Ethan) while filming season 8 and she was going through the motions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teegan Nichols (@teegan.nichols)

Season eight of Welcome to Plathville was filmed in late 2025 and early 2026, so there is the possibility that this new guy wasn’t even in her life back then. Ethan said on the show: “I’ve poured a lot into Teegan, sometimes you just give more than you get.”

Teegan, however, said they broke up because she drove five hours to celebrate Ethan’s birthday, with her saying, “At first, he seemed happy. But then he just sort of disappeared for a while, which is Ethan, he does that. He was just weird, he kept shutting me down.”

Ethan said how she kept “pressuring him to talk to her,” but then compared her to his ex-wife, Olivia Plath. They both had the same story, that he drove off and left Teegan at his grandparents’ farm, with him saying she looked “perfectly beautiful while crying.”

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