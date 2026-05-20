Welcome to Plathville’s Teegan confirms new relationship after splitting from Ethan

Teegan and Ethan Plath got together after his explosive split from Olivia, but rumours they’re back together have now been shut down by her. He even drove all the way to Wisconsin to try to win her back, but it backfired, and she’s just soft-launched her new relationship.

She has pictures on her socials that appear to be taken on the Montana trip, but there’s nobody else in them and nothing that would indicate who she was with. There’s also a single picture in late November when she went to a concert with someone, showing wristbands.

Teegan’s photos don’t show who she was with at the time, but it looks like a man wearing a denim jacket. But it’s Wisconsin in the late fall, so that could be anyone. Yet what’s confusing is they apparently broke up in May 2025, yet were in Montana at the end of that year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teegan Nichols (@teegan.nichols)

However, she’s now posted a series of photos in the last few hours, and seven photos in, a man whose face we cannot fully see is hugging her from behind for a mirror selfie. That appears to be Teegan’s way of shutting down any rumours she’s back with Ethan!

Then, the 12th photo shows another snippet of who appears to be her new boyfriend, which shows them hugging as we can see him from behind. She’s also got her arm hooked into his in another pic, and the last photo in the carousel is of him taking a photo of skyscrapers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teegan Nichols (@teegan.nichols)

Weirdly though, a photo from March appeared to show Teegan stood behind a guy with blonde hair, and everyone thought it was Ethan. When someone commented, “I’m confused,” Teegan simply responded to them with, “that’s okay 🫶🏻 me too.”

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