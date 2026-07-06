Right, so how many years are you allowed to be on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad for?

Whilst for many getting a place on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad is a dream come true, it’s not the longest lasting dream as most of them decide to retire after a few years. So, how many years are you actually allowed to be on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad for? Let’s find out!

Well, as it turns out they can stay as long as they want but they do have to audition every year. Chandi was in her sixth year when she voluntarily decided to quit, Sydney Durso did seven years and The Baker sisters managed to reach eight years with the squad!

Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad member Kat Puryear confirmed in a TikTok whether they have to quit after five years, and explained they are allowed to stay as long as they want.

She shared: “It’s not because of the pay. I think mainly everyone’s different, right? So, I left because my hips are absolutely shattered, babe. I can’t even walk up the stairs properly, alright? That’s just me.

“Also, I was on the team for four years, I was personality galore, and by my fourth year, I knew I had accomplished everything I wanted to do. I was leader, I was on show group, I was doing all the things you want to do on DCC.

“My hips couldn’t take anymore, I was like, ‘Wow I feel fulfilled, I feel good,’ so after four years I’m kinda like I’m good, I’m done, I’ve accomplished everything I wanted to do in my twenties. Let me go ahead and get up outta here for the next girl to come in.”

She added that some members go back for a sixth year, including one of her friends, who hadn’t “accomplished all that she wants to do. She wants to be first leader, she wants to go do more things, she wants to keep performing. Her body’s allowing her to do that, so you can. So it’s all personal preference.”

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