Right, what exactly is a ‘Charlotte girl’ on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders?

Well, we all know what a Judy and Kelli girl is...

A ‘Charlotte girl’ is a term floating about on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and is all focused on Charlotte Jones from the team. She’s one of the leaders alongside Judy Trammell and Kelli Finglass, so what are the rumoured requirements for a ‘Charlotte girl’?

She’s known for being the Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of the Dallas Cowboys, which basically means she oversees DCC’s image, marketing, and business strategy, as well as the cheerleaders’ involvement in philanthropy and major partnerships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Jones (@cjonescowboys)

Essentially, a ‘Charlotte girl’ is just a cheerleader that she favours. It’s believed she takes pride in a leader on the team, while a Judy girl is apparently someone who is more quiet and reserved, and a Kelli girl has been branded someone who she believes is the prettiest.

People think that to be a Charlotte girl, you need to fit aesthetic and brand standards DCC have, such as being someone perfect for their Charlotte Tilbury collaboration, like Faith Ward. The main theory is that Charlotte likes the girls who come from a good background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AT&T Stadium (@attstadium)

Gossip among the DCC viewers is that Charlotte favourites girls with a similar pedigree as her. One person speculated: “LOYALTY is definitely key with that one. The go along to get along girl.” Someone else said that, if Charlotte doesn’t want a girl on the team, that’s it.

Another wrote: “It seems like Charlotte girls are girls who are good from a business standpoint they’re either A – girls who never fall out of line with TPTB or Charlotte and make DCC their whole lives and help make the organisation more money.”

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