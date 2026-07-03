Faith Ward shares major update on whether she got into the DCC squad for this season

Faith Ward has finally revealed whether she got into the DCC squad for this season. She’s just completed her rookie year, and we’ve already spotted her at tryouts, so let’s find out what she’s now said about how things are looking for the first Australian on the team.

As for what happened once cameras wrapped, Faith told Entertainment Weekly, “Cameras only see two per cent of what goes on. There’s so much more behind the scenes. I actually was fortunate enough to get booked on the Texas Live Tour with DCC not long after that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAITH WARD (@flexi_faith)

“I was one of two rookies that got to go and I performed a solo,” she explained. “I do definitely think I’ve earned Kelli‘s trust back, and she understands misunderstandings.” But, did she make the 2026-2027 team? Well, currently, not yet, but cuts happen from July 4th.

Faith added: “We’re back in training camp, currently. No team announcements yet, no juice for you. Unfortunately, we’re still fighting. Hopefully soon – we’ll see!” Recently, she headed back home to Australia to surprise her family, who asked why she isn’t at training camp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAITH WARD (@flexi_faith)

She revealed on Instagram how she is auditioning for the next round just six weeks ago. On April 23, Faith said she was doing her final bow with the team, until she either makes it or gets cut for the upcoming season. So, watch this space, because she is Flexi Faith, after all!

The finalised 2026-2027 squad includes returning veterans, while hopefuls like Emily A and Amanda Nicole Bentley have sought spots. Sadly, Karley Swindel was cut, after she chose not to go to training camp for the upcoming season, even though she did re-audition.

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