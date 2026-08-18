‘She’s seen every side of me:’ Harry Jowsey reveals how he reconnected with his ex Georgia

Despite having a super bitter feud with one another, Harry Jowsey revealed on a podcast how he managed to reconnect with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Hassarati. She’s now one of the confidants on Let’s Marry Harry, so how did the pair manage to smooth things over?

Speaking on the Zach Sang Show, Harry revealed that Georgia reached out to him after his dad tragically passed in December 2024.

“After my dad had passed, she reached out, and she was like, ‘Hey, no matter what, just want to make sure you’re all good,’ and obviously I can’t discount that. That was the most incredible thing,” Harry shared.

“A lot of friends didn’t reach out, and the fact that, like, she put everything to the side and wanted to make sure I was all good was really special,” Harry said.

“So then we started talking and we reconnected and we’re like… we should have just stayed best friends because we’re so good at being friends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Hassarati (@georgiahassarati)

“Then when the show kind of came about and they had the interviews with her, it was obviously scary. Like I can’t imagine if my ex was like, ‘Hey, can you come in this house and there’s 20 studs that want to marry me, and you have to help pick.’ I would be like, ‘I’m all good. I’m going to go home. Like, I can’t do it,'” Harry admitted.

He admires her strength, saying, “So, the fact that she was brave enough to be like ‘You know what? No matter what, I’m going to put all of our problems to the side publicly,’ and then to do this show is honestly so incredible.”

Harry said it was nice to have her there because he “couldn’t really f**k around” because she’s seen him at his best and his worst. “She’s seen me play mind games or be naughty or whatever else or be a little bit too flirty with other people. Like she’s seen it all.”

“It was hard to kind of get s**t away from her, and that’s what the point of having her there was.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Sang Show (@zachsangshow)

When asked what she knows about him that he doesn’t even know about himself, Harry said that: “She’s seen basically every side of me. Even the grief stuff with my Dad.”

“She’s really been there through everything,” Harry admitted.

We’re glad to see that despite a messy season of Let’s Marry Harry and the aftermath, he and Georgia seem to be genuinely close friends.

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