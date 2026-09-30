Guillermo Rodriguez survives DWTS elimination despite one of the show’s lowest ever scores

Guillermo Rodriguez has survived the first two-week eliminations from Dancing with the Stars despite scoring the lowest both weeks.

On top of scoring the lowest out of anyone on Dancing with the Stars season 35, he’s also made history by receiving one of the lowest scores of all time.

During the season 35 premiere, he danced the Cha-Cha with his pro Witney Carson. The judges gave him a 10 out of 30, which is the second-lowest score ever. It’s just two points higher than Master P and his partner Ashley DelGrosso’s eight out of 30.

“Guillermo has survived two eliminations despite getting the lowest score both weeks,” Jimmy explained during Jimmy Kimmel Live. “You know how Mr. Magoo would kind of blindly walk through a construction site and come out unscathed? That’s Guillermo every week now on Dancing With the Stars.”

He’s become such an icon these past two weeks, with viewers rallying behind him. “This is a real Cinderella story. Nobody thought Guillermo could succeed,” Jimmy explained. “And yet, somehow, he has made it to week three like a human Air Bud. We’re all behind him.”

Jimmy also made a shocking announcement in support of Guillermo. He promised $5,000 to every audience member at the Jimmy Kimmel Live taping if Guillermo wins the show: “Every vote counts. So vote for Guillermo. And this is my promise. if Guillermo wins Dancing with the Stars, I will give every American in this theatre a check for $5,000.”

Tonight, the theme for week three is Yacht Rock Night. Guillermo and Witney will be dancing the foxtrot to Escape (The Piña Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes.

Guillermo scored a meek 12 out of 30 for his week two Paso Doble to Where Have You Been by Rihanna. Viewers were outraged over this low score, with one commenting on Instagram: “I don’t say this lightly… but he was UNDERSCORED !!!!!”