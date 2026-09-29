Caleb Flynn made it to Hollywood Week on American Idol, as his trial continues in Ohio

Caleb Flynn, who is currently on trial for allegedly murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn, once starred on American Idol. He pleaded guilty to these charges, but here’s how far Caleb Flynn got on American Idol.

Caleb was a contestant on season 12 of American Idol, which aired back in 2013. He’s now on trial for allegedly murdering his wife, Ashley, after she

His initial audition didn’t make it to air, but he did earn a golden ticket to the Hollywood rounds. A golden ticket is a pass awarded to contestants by the judges that automatically sends them to the next round of auditions.

Caleb Flynn was then eliminated during Hollywood Week.

Amid the ongoing murder trial, a resurfaced clip from American Idol 2013 that shows Caleb Flynn talking about his wife has emerged.

Caleb auditioned for American Idol three years after he and Ashley got married, and during his confessional he shared: “I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty, just, woof, I love her. But you know, I’m just a normal person.”

He explained that his wife has “nudged” him to audition and that he’s inspired by “the lord” to make music.” Caleb also revealed that his favourite past American Idol contestant is Carrie Underwood, adding: “And I promise you, if my wife dyed her hair blonde, she would look just like her.”

His lawyer has warned against a “rush to judgement” with defence attorney Emily Smith telling the courtroom that “at times, Caleb said ugly, hurtful, selfish things about his wife”, but reminded the jury her client is not on trial for “being a bad husband.”

Caleb has maintained his innocence during the trial and has entered a plea of not guilty.

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