Brian Austin Green’s comments about Dancing With the Stars ‘stress’ spark backlash

DWTS star Sharna Burgess’ husband, Brian Austin Green, has been sharing how stressful he’s found Dancing With The Stars, and he’s now receiving loads of backlash for it. He said he’s been in a “low mood” since the season began, even though he’s no longer on the show.

He said he’s “lonely” and “not doing well” while his wife competes on the show with Tyler Cameron. In a video on social media, Brian said he was going on a solo outing while Sharna was at rehearsals, sharing, “I am at the mall by myself. I’m going to watch a movie by myself.”

“Just haven’t had a good couple days. I think it’s important to share that. We have a lot of great days, and then some days you have not so much, but we persevere. We get through it. It’ll be okay. I just wanted to share with everyone that life does not stop f***ing lifing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Green (@brianaustingreen)

“It is unpredictable. It is challenging. Welcome to it. We all have these days, but we can be okay,” he added. However, the response has been people assuming he’s unsupportive, with one writing, “Way to make it about yourself. Is he notorious for being not supportive?”

Another person said: “Dear Brian Austin Green, not everything is about you,” while someone else wrote to him, “I feel like being with someone in this job or industry requires a certain level of getting it. But maybe he’s used to having all of Sharna’s attention.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｎａ Ｂｕｒｇｅｓｓ (@sharnaburgess)

Some people are telling him the filming schedule shouldn’t surprise him, having competed in the show himself, while supportive followers said the “feeling will pass soon.” They were partners on Season 30 of the ballroom dancing series, which aired in the fall of 2021.

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