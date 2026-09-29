Teresa Giudice shares that Milania has been grieving the loss of best friend Victoria Zardoya

During her recent statement, Teresa Giudice shared that Milania has been struggling with her grief after losing her grandmother and her best friend Victoria Zardoya, who sadly died following an accident.

She shared in her statement: “She’s experienced tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma after losing two of her best friends. Grief affects everyone differently, and watching your child try to process that kind of loss is something no parent can ever truly prepare for. Right now, my only focus is my daughter – making sure she is surrounded by love, family, support, and the care she needs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria (@_victoriazardoya)



Victoria sadly died in July this year after falling whilst exploring the ruins on Egmont Key. One of her friends shared: “On July 24, 2026, what began as a fun, innocent day on the water with both old and new friends ended in an unimaginable and unexpected tragedy.

“A beautiful 20-year-old woman named Victoria Zardoya, who had flown to Florida for the weekend to visit friends, sustained fatal injuries due to a devastating fall while we were all exploring the historic ruins at Fort Dade on Egmont Key. We had actually been getting ready to leave and head to another spot when it all happened… Everything changed in a matter of seconds.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by milania.ggiudice (@milania.ggiudice)



Another one of her close friends who was with Victoria when the accident happened shared that she was “taken from us all far, far too soon.”

It appears that she was airlifted after her fall to hospital where she appears to have sadly passed away, as her friend Ross wrote: “She has the most amazing group of friends that have a hole in their hearts so big it will never be filled. My heart breaks for all of them. So many of them flew in from all parts of the country to be by her side every last moment. She was incredibly loved. What was supposed to be one of the best weekends of our lives ended with your parents planning your funeral.”

He added: “And one day ill see you up there and be able to say I’m sorry for bringing you to that stupid island that day that ended with you on the flight of life helicopter.”

Milania Giudice and Victoria Zardoya had been best friends since they were incredibly young, with her getting a tattoo in tribute of her after she sadly died.

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