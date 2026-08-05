Milania Giudice got a tattoo as a heartbreaking tribute for her best friend Victoria Zardoya

The two were best friends for 16 years

Milania Giudice just shared pictures of a tattoo she got in honour of her childhood friend Victoria Zardoya, who unexpectedly died after a tragic fall. The tattoo reads “Baby V” in cursive script on the inside of her left wrist.

Milania posted the picture on her Instagram Story on Monday, August 3, just a little over a week since the tragic accident happened. In the photo, she’s showing off the tattoo on her wrist with the caption “Always my baby V.”

As revealed by one of her friends, Victoria Silberbusch, Victoria sadly died after falling whilst exploring the ruins on Egmont Key. She claimed: “On July 24, 2026, what began as a fun, innocent day on the water with both old and new friends ended in a tragedy.”

“A beautiful 20-year-old woman named Victoria Zardoya, who had flown to Florida for the weekend to visit friends, sustained fatal injuries due to a devastating fall while we were all exploring the historic ruins at Fort Dade on Egmont Key,” she revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by milania.ggiudice (@milania.ggiudice)

Victoria was Milania Giudice’s best friend and was close to the Giudice family as a whole. She often went to festivals with Milania, hung out with the family, and was a student at the University of Tampa.

Milania shared a carousel Instagram post with pictures of her and Milania throughout the years of their life-long friendship. “My Victoria,” she captioned the post, “My best friend. My sister. My soulmate. My partner in crime.”

Milania also revealed in the same post that Victoria is “still giving love” through the gift of organ donation. “Through your organ donation, you are saving eight lives and giving other families more time with the people they love.”

This tattoo is just one way she will continue to honour her memory. “I promise I will keep telling your stories. I will stand beside Alexandra and your family forever.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.