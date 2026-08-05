Kardashians granted restraining order from ‘stalker’ who believes Kylie is ‘in love with him’

The Kardashians have been granted a permanent restraining order against a stalker who is allegedly “obsessed” with Kylie Jenner and believes she’s “in love” with him.

The alleged stalker, 40 year old Kyle Robert DeWick, has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from The Kardashians and Kylie Jenner, with the restraining order remaining valid until July 31st, 2029. Kyle has been accused of making unwanted visits to Kylie’s house in 2021, and allegedly tried to “get close to” her sisters and Kris Jenner.

According to The Daily Mail, his behaviour was flagged in 2021 when he attempted to meet Kylie, and on his fifth attempt he was arrested “for trespassing.”

Legal documents for the case submitted by Kris allegedly included a copy of a federal petition that Kyle had filed against her in 2024.

It read: “I was encouraged to fall in love with someone who publicly stated they agreed, who still publicly states they are in love with me, but chose to impregnate themselves without me, as an affront, further complicating the public perception and protections provided to me as an individual.”

However, Kris refuted the claims, claiming: “Kyle Robert Dewick is a stalker. I have no relationship whatsoever with him.” She also included in her filing that Kyle’s “claims and his anger at me are extremely concerning” and that she’s suffering “severe emotional distress and anxiety” because of him.

Kris claimed that in the past few months, Kyle attempted to “get close” to her family by feigning interest in properties for sale “either by my family or near my family.” She accused him of gaining “access to my community and tour[ing] a home within a mile of my home and my children’s homes.”

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