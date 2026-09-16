The savage details behind why Josh, Leo and Nelson were all kicked off The Challenge

Josh, Leo and Nelson were kicked off The Challenge after allegedly using the n-word. They were suddenly removed from the show for breaking code of conduct, but the actual reason was never revealed: until word started to circulate online about the horrific details.

“Leo, Nelson and Josh all broke the code of conduct here on The Challenge, so they’re all gone,” TJ Lavin told the remaining competitors. Cory was disqualified because of a family emergency involving his youngest daughter, before Josh, Leo and Nelson were removed.

Booooo the franchise that was created from THE REAL WORLD – edited out an actual teachable REAL WORLD moment. Season automatically drops a grade for that alone – REALITY TV SHOULD NOT BE CENSORED!!!!!!! 🍅 🍅 🍅 🍅 🍅 — GamerVev (@GamerVev) September 9, 2026

Leo was then allegedly removed for using the n-word during a game with Nelson, as speculated by GamerVev, and Josh was then disqualified for repeating it. Nelson then confronted Josh, walked away, and then returned to the kitchen, where items were broken.

Nelson was reportedly upset for the language that was used. Production then removed Nelson to a hotel and disqualified for the damage he’d made in the kitchen. So that’s allegedly why all three were removed from filming, with Josh and Leo told to leave for using the slur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEONARDO DIONICIO (@leonardo_dionicio)

They aren’t the only three who get disqualified from this season. Sydney apparently gets disqualified, but the reason why is unknown. None of the allegations have been confirmed. When someone said the footage may air soon, GamerVev replied, “I was told no early on.”

Paramount, Josh, Leo and Nelson have been contacted for comment.

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