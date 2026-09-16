Conner Leavitt was just eliminated last night on Dancing With the Stars, so who is he?

Conner Leavitt was sent packing after being the first person eliminated on season 35 of Dancing With the Stars. He’s the husband of Whitney from DWTS season 34 and SLOMW, so here’s everything you need to know about Conner.

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Conner made his DWTS debut and swift exit with pro partner Adele Zaikman, but sadly had the lowest score out of the men’s dances. Judges felt his technique was lacking and scored only a 12 out of 30. This wasn’t enough to save him from elimination.

‘This has been the most fun,” Conner said after being cut. “I have the greatest dance partner in the world in Adele. I can’t wait for the world to see her talent.”

His wife, Whitney from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and Dancing With the Stars, was sitting in the front row supporting Conner. Her Mormon Wives co-stars also made the trip down to support Conner. She posted a TikTok with the caption, “Mommy needed some back up,” as Demi Engemann, Mikayla Matthews, and Mayci Neely strut into the video alongside Whitney.

Unfortunately, their support wasn’t enough to keep Conner in the competition. Since he was eliminated so early, viewers might not be familiar with Conner. So, who exactly is Conner Leavitt?

He’s starred on Hulu’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives since season one, alongside his controversial wife Whitney Leavitt. Conner has even emotionally opened up on SLOMW and has bravely shared his experience dealing with a porn addiction after he was raped as a child.

Besides his SLOMW appearances, he’s been Whitney’s biggest cheerleader as she’s performed on DWTS, made her Broadway debut by starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago, and navigated the never-ending SLOMW drama.

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He’s also made his Off-Broadway debut in May in the dance production of 11 to Midnight at the Orpheum Theatre for a three-week run.

In May 2026, Conner and Whitney launched an independent production company called Leavitt Media House. “We’re going to be working on a lot of unscripted and scripted,” she revealed to E! News. “We’re definitely in the development of an unscripted show right now, so I’m really excited to be able to share more about it, so we’ll see. You’ll have to find out soon.”

He also celebrated 10 years of marriage with Whitney this year. They renewed their vows for their 10-year wedding anniversary at the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. “Ten years ago, we promised each other forever,” Whitney wrote on Instagram. “Today, we renewed those promises with hearts even fuller than before.”

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