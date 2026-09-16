Nurys Mateo claims Josh said something disrespectful about Black women to her on The Challenge

It comes after he was removed from the show for allegedly saying a slur

Josh Goldstein was removed from The Challenge, alongside Leo and Nelson, for breaking the code of conduct. According to claims, he was removed for repeating a slur first used by Leo during a game, however Nurys has claimed that earlier on in the season that he said some things to her that were disrespectful towards Black women.

According to GamerVev, Leo was allegedly removed for using the n-word during a game with Nelson, and Josh was then disqualified for repeating it. Nelson then confronted Josh, walked away, and then returned to the kitchen, where items were broken.

Nelson was reportedly upset for the language that was used. Production then removed Nelson to a hotel and disqualified for the damage he’d made in the kitchen. So that’s allegedly why all three were removed from filming, with Josh and Leo told to leave for using the slur.

And during an interview with Sydney Newsom, Nurys spoke about her relationship with Josh now, saying she wants “nothing to do with my name tied to him.”

Nurys says Josh Goldstein from Love Island allegedly said something to her that was extremely disrespectful toward Black women, and that we’ll later see other things involving a similar topic. #TheChallenge42 pic.twitter.com/aT3Q1Hae71 — Pinkrose (@pinkrosevev) August 22, 2026



She explained: “Don’t tie my name to a man that I don’t want my name tied to. That’s not on me. I don’t want the man. I don’t care about the man. Still to this day, I don’t care about the man. And there’s things that happened in the house, which you will see later on, but there were situations in the house, as a Black woman, that happened that he, probably the first couple days of being in the house, said some things.

“I, physically with my own ears, he was in the conversation with me, said it to me. And in that moment, I got the ick of him as a person. So, it’s quite crazy for him to think that I had wanted him, when I was instantly icked out by who he was as a person just from the first week of speaking to him in a group setting.”

She also tweeted prior to last night’s episode airing, sharing: “Idk about y’all but I’m staying up ’til midnight to watch THAT new episode of #TheChallenge42 in hopes they air exactly what they should.

“I already know MOST castmates are going to stay quiet about this situation.. 1. Because they’re cowards with no back bones 2. Because they lowkey share the same feelings as that disgusting boy 3. They don’t stand up for anything, not for racism or even when innocent lives are taken so I don’t have hope for most but ME? Oh I’ll be talking my s**t.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Josh Goldstein for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.