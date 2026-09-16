Everything The Challenge stars said in response to Josh, Leo and Nelson being kicked off show

After Josh, Leo and Nelson were allegedly kicked off The Challenge, their co-stars are speaking out. Not all of them, as fellow cast member Nurys has made abundantly clear, but there are several opinions and memories of what actually happened before they were disqualified.

Nurys

Nurys has been savage at calling out Josh’s behaviour in particular, calling him a “disgusting boy”. She wrote on X: “I already know MOST castmates are going to stay quiet about this situation because they’re cowards with no back bones and lowkey share the same feelings.

“They don’t stand up for anything, not for racism or even when innocent lives are taken. I don’t have hope for most but ME? Oh I’ll be talking my s***.” She also wrote: “CRAZYYYY to see how much air time this guy is getting… honestly disappointing more than anything.”

Cara

Cara revealed her thoughts on Josh in an Instagram Q&A, revealing that he “shows his real cards soon”. That’s all she’s said on the allegations, which speculate that Josh and Leo used the n-word, which led to Nelson getting upset and breaking kitchen items.

Nelson

Nelson saying he’s going to address Josh Goldstein allegedly using the N-word once the episode airs 👀 A love Islander using th N word at this point is not that shocking #TheChallenge42 pic.twitter.com/jaFbuaP2bs — Pinkrose (@pinkrosevev) August 19, 2026

Nelson responded to the allegations himself, which claim that he’ll address Josh allegedly using the n-word when the time comes. The speculation alleges that Nelson was upset with the slur being used, and was disqualified after breaking items in the shared kitchen.

Theo

Theo wasn’t actually there when Leo, Josh and Nelson were disqualified. However, he’s given his account of what he believes went down during the incident. He made out that Leo asked Josh to repeat himself after using the slur, and tried to join in on a ‘joke’.

Paramount, Leo, Nelson and Josh have all been reached out to for comment.

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